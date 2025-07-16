Garena Free Fire Max: Here are July 16 redeem codes to win emotes, skins

Garena Free Fire Max has dropped a fresh set of redeem codes for July 16, offering players access to in-game rewards like exclusive costumes, weapon skins, diamonds, and temporary boosters.
These codes come with usage limits and short expiration windows, so it's best to use them at the earliest.
Below is a list of the currently active codes along with simple steps to redeem them.
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for today
As per a report by InsideSport, active redeem codes for July 16 are:
- A3S6D9F2G5H1J4K
- B5N8M2K4L7J9H1G
- T2Y5U7I9O1P4A6S
- F4G7H9J2K5L8M1N
- N2M4B7V9C1X3Z5Q
- X7C9V2B4N6M1Q3W
- R4T6Y8U1I3O5P7A
- Q7W4E9R1T8Y2U5I
- U3I6O9P1A4S7D8F
- P4O7I1U3Y5T8R9E
- V6C8X1Z3A5S7D9F
- D8F1G3H5J7K9L2Z
- M2N5B7V9C1X3Z6A
- E6W8R1T3Y5U7I9O
- H8J1K3L5X7Z9Q2W
Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes: How to use
- Visit the official Rewards Redemption website for Garena Free Fire Max.
- Log in using your preferred platform — Facebook, X, Google, or VK ID.
- Copy the redeem codes from the list and paste them into the provided text box.
After redeeming a Free Fire Max code, the rewards are delivered directly to your in-game mailbox. If the code includes gold or diamonds, they’re automatically credited to your account.
Players can unlock a range of in-game items such as Rebel Academy outfits, Revolt Weapon Loot Crates, Diamond Vouchers, and other cosmetic upgrades.
Note that each code is limited to 500 redemptions per day and typically remains valid for only twelve hours, so be sure to claim them promptly.