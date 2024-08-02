Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Google parent Alphabet reduced stake in Crowdstrike before July outage

The company cut its stake to 427,895 class A shares from 855,789 shares, as of June 30

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google-parent Alphabet cut its stake in cybersecurity company Crowdstrike, according to a regulatory filing on Friday, much before a global outage last month triggered by a software update.
 
The company cut its stake to 427,895 class A shares from 855,789 shares. The change in holdings is as of June 30.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Crowdstrike did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
 
A worldwide tech outage on July 19 following a software update by Crowdstrike had crippled computer systems globally, affecting sectors ranging from healthcare and banking to aviation.
 
Crowdstrike shares have lost nearly 35 per cent of the value since the outage as investors rethink their security strategy and regulators debate whether it is safe to have complex and critical software in the hands of a large companies.
 
The company was sued by shareholders on Wednesday over misleading and false assurances about its software which caused the global outage.
 

More From This Section

Apple updates App Store guidelines to allow PC game emulators on iPhones

OPPO K12x 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

Redmi Pad Pro tablet goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

India's smartphone sales hit $10 bn in Apr-June; Vivo surges past Apple

OnePlus Nord 4 goes on open sale in India: Check price, offers, and specs

Delta CEO told CNBC earlier this week the outage cost the airline $500 million and it has hired a law firm to seek compensation from Microsoft and Crowdstrike.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Google Photos: Soon, these AI tools will be available on Android, iOS app

Google Chrome to get AI features, including Lens integration: Details here

Amazon set to join Google, Microsoft's spending surge as AI race heats up

Google Photos could get 'Show more' option for faces in Memories: Report

Google introduces Apple-like cross-device sharing in Android: Report

Topics : Google Google Alphabet Technology shares

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 4:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEBank Holiday ListLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOla Electric IPOOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon