Redmi Pad Pro tablet goes on sale with introductory offers: Check details

The Redmi Pad Pro Android tablet, powered by Xiaomi HyperOS, is now available for purchase. Offered in Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity options, the Redmi Pad Pro 5G boasts a 12.1-inch 2.5K LCD display of 120Hz, quad-speakers with support for Dolby Atmos, 3.5mm port with support for hi-res audio out, 10,000 mAh battery, and Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS. Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2, the Redmi Pad Pro is offered in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage. Alongside, the supported accessories for the Redmi Pad Pro such as Redmi Smart Pen, Keyboard, and Cover are also available for purchase.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Variant and introductory offers

6GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi only): Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G): Rs 24,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G): Rs 26,999

Colours: Graphite grey, Quick Silver, and Mist Blue

As for the introductory offers, Xiaomi is offering an instant discount of Rs 2,000 on credit cards and equated monthly instalments from ICICI and HDFC. This offer is applicable on the tablet, and not on accessories.

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Accessories

Cover: Rs 1,499

Keyboard: Rs 3,999

Smart Pen: Rs 3,999

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Bundle offers

Redmi Pad Pro + Cover: Rs 21,498

Redmi Pad Pro + Smart Pen: Rs 25,497

Redmi Pad Pro + Keyboard + Smart Pen: Rs 27,997

Xiaomi Redmi Pad Pro: Specifications

Display: 12.1-inch 2.5K, LCD, 120Hz, Dolby Vision, Gorilla Glass 3

Audio: 4-speaker, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res

Camera: 8MP on both rear and front

OS: Android 14-based Xiaomi HyperOS

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2

Battery: 10,000 mAh

Charger: 33W

RAM: 6GB and 8GB (LPDDR4X)

Storage: 128GB and 256GB (UFS 2.2)

Connectivity: Wi-Fi 6 and 5G