Google Photos: Soon, these AI tools will be available on Android, iOS app

Google Photos app for Android and iOS is set to get artificial intelligence tools that has been exclusive to select devices at launch. The US-based software giant has announced that Google Photos’ AI editing tools – Magic Editor, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur and Portrait Light – are coming to all Google Photos users. These will not require a subscription, confirmed Google.

These tools were initially available only for Pixel phones and required a Google One subscription. After becoming available for all, users will not be required to pay any fee or subscription to access these features. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Layer edits with AI

Google Photos will soon allow layer edits with AI. It essentially means users will be able to edit images using the full range of AI tools offered in one go. For example, you can apply the Portrait preset within Magic Editor, clean up additional distractions after that using Magic Editor, and finally adjust the overall tone and brightness of the photo in the regular editor.

Magic Editor and Magic Erase

Magic Editor’s Erase feature and Magic Erase will let users remove unwanted items from an image, but in different ways. Google said Magic Eraser in Photos works better for fixing a small area of a photo and the Erase tool of the Magic Editor will help when editing a complex and larger area.

Google said there are three different ways users would be able to select items that they want to adjust using Magic Editor: tapping, brushing or circling. According to Google, objects with clear boundaries, like a water bottle in the foreground, are usually easier to tap. However, for objects with less distinct edges, like the leaves that make up a tree, it may be simpler to select them by circling or brushing.

Strength Slider

Google said that using AI editing tools users would soon be able to fine-tune the editing with the help of the strength slider. The AI editing tools are accompanied by a strength slider to let users adjust the intensity of the edit effect.