OPPO K12x 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The OPPO K12x 5G is now available for purchase in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO.

In addition, OPPO confirmed that the smartphone has 360-degree damage-proof armour body and twice-reinforced Panda Glass display protection. The smartphone supports up to 1TB expandable memory via microSD card slot. In addition, RAM can be expanded by up to 8GB by borrowing from storage.