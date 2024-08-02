Business Standard
OPPO K12x 5G smartphone goes on sale with introductory offers: Price, specs

The OPPO K12x 5G is available for purchase on OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart. As part of its introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on cards from select banks

OPPO K12x 5G

OPPO K12x 5G

Prakruti Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 02 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The OPPO K12x 5G is now available for purchase in India. Touted by the Chinese smartphone maker as the toughest 5G smartphone in its segment, the OPPO K12x 5G boasts MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification and IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The smartphone boasts “Splash Touch” technology so users can operate its touchscreen even with wet fingers – said OPPO.

In addition, OPPO confirmed that the smartphone has 360-degree damage-proof armour body and twice-reinforced Panda Glass display protection. The smartphone supports up to 1TB expandable memory via microSD card slot. In addition, RAM can be expanded by up to 8GB by borrowing from storage.
OPPO K12x 5G: Variant and introductory offers

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 15,999
Colours:  Midnight Violet, Breeze Blue

As for the introductory offers, OPPO is offering a discount of Rs 1,000 on cards from select banks. In addition, OPPO is offering no-interest equated monthly instalment (no-cost EMI) of up to three months.

The OPPO K12x 5G is available for purchase on OPPO e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

OPPO K12x 5G: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, 1000 nits peak brightness
Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
RAM: 6GB and 8GB
Storage: 128GB and 256GB
Rear camera: 32MP primary + 2MP portrait
Front camera: 8MP
Battery: 5100mAh
Charging: 45W wired

First Published: Aug 02 2024 | 12:22 PM IST

