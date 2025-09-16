Tuesday, September 16, 2025 | 01:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Samsung introduces 'Gallery Assistant' photo editing app with One UI 8

Samsung introduces 'Gallery Assistant' photo editing app with One UI 8

Reportedly, a new 'Gallery Assistant' app is available in beta for Samsung Galaxy phones running One UI 8, offering batch editing tools like watermarking and size compression

Samsung One UI 8 update release launch features what is new details date eligible devices

Samsung One UI 8 update

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Samsung is reportedly going to introduce a suite of essential photo editing tools with the launch of its Gallery Assistant app on One UI 8. According to a report by 9To5 Google, The app will feature batch editing tools, but for basics like watermarks and compression. Gallery Assistant is currently available in beta through the Samsung Members app and is compatible with the Samsung Galaxy S25 series, Galaxy Z Fold 7, and Z Flip 7 on One UI 8.
 
With Samsung confirming that it will be expanding its Android 16-based OneUI 8 to more devices such as the Galaxy S24 series later this year, it is likely that a stable version of the Gallery Assistant will roll out in a future update. 
 

Gallery Assistant app: What’s new

As per the report, Gallery Assistant focuses on straightforward tools rather than complex AI-driven options, providing a simpler alternative to some of Android 16’s more advanced photo editing features. While available AI tools focus on advanced editing, Gallery Assistant tools offer easy-to-use functions and lets users edit multiple pictures at once. 
 
Tools accessible from the Gallery Assistant app include:

Also Read

AbilResume apps from Android phone on PC

Microsoft explores Android apps continuity feature on Windows 11: Know more

Elon Musk, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

OpenAI recruits xAI's former CFO Mike Liberatore amid Musk-Altman feud

A police officer walks toward the crime scene where Charlie Kirk was shot at the Utah Valley University campus in Orem, Utah on Sept. 12, 2025

Suspect in Kirk shooting to face charges today before first court hearing

markets, stock markets, indian stock markets

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex tops 82K, rises 400 pts; Nifty holds 25,150; auto stocks outperform

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

CVC in talks to buy KKR's stake in Avendus after Mizuho deal falters

  • Reduce Size: Compress images to save storage space.
  • Rotate and Flip: Adjust the orientation of photos.
  • Image Clipper: Crop images to desired dimensions.
  • Add Watermark: Overlay text or logos on images.
  • Compare Images: View up to four images side by side.
  • Save as PDF: Combine images into a single PDF.
  • Print:  Directly print images from the app.
The report stated that most tools support batch processing, which allow users to select up to 500 images and apply changes respectively. The “Compare” function is limited to four images at a time, but other features like file reduction and watermarking handle larger selections. 

More From This Section

iphone-17-pro-cosmic orange

iPhone 17 Pro Max in cosmic orange colour already out of stock in US, India

Snap Specs

Snap OS 2.0 announced with revamped browser, Spotlight Lens, and more

Spotify's Pick & Play

Spotify now lets free users search and play music they want: What's new

Samsung One UI 8 update

Samsung expands OneUI 8: Check schedule for Galaxy S25 series, other models

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5: Qualcomm confirms next Android flagship chip

Topics : Operating System Tech News android phones market Samsung Galaxy Samsung Mobiles

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 16 2025 | 1:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAirfloa Rail Technology IPO Allotment StatusMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Rate TodayTop Stocks To BuyLatest News LIVEEuro Pratik Sales IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon