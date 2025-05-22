Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 12:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Google previews Samsung DeX-like desktop mode for Android at I/O: Details

Google previews Samsung DeX-like desktop mode for Android at I/O: Details

Android 16's desktop mode brings a PC-like experience to smartphones when connected to an external display, with support for adaptive apps

Windows in Android’s desktop mode

Windows in Android’s desktop mode (Image: Google)

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Google is working on a new desktop mode for Android devices; the new feature was teased during the Google I/O developer conference 2025. This feature will allow compatible smartphones to deliver a PC-like experience when connected to external displays, similar to Samsung’s DeX. Florina Muntenescu, an engineering manager at Google, shared that Google is building on Samsung’s DeX platform to create better multitasking tools in Android 16.
 
A demo during the Google I/O event showed a new layout that appears a lot like Samsung DeX. Apps such as Gmail, Chrome, YouTube, and Google Photos appeared in a taskbar at the bottom of the screen. The time was displayed at the top-left corner, while the Wi-Fi and battery icons were on the top-right.
 
  Google’s new desktop mode will be part of Android 16. One of the key features is adaptive apps. These apps can resize and move around the screen just like on a computer. That means users will be able to drag, drop, and arrange apps any way they like. Google said that they are making API changes to Android 16 that would no longer react to orientation, resizability and aspect ratio restriction, giving users a more responsive user interface by default.

Also Read

Android 16 (Image: Google)

Google releases Android 16 QPR1 beta for Pixels: New features, eligibility

Google tests AI-powered 'Ask Play about this app' feature on Play Store

Google tests AI-powered 'Ask Play about this app' feature on Play Store

Google co-founder Sergey Brin

Google co-founder Sergey Brin gives away shares worth $700 million as gift

Sundar Pichai, Google CEO

Google to roll out agentic AI across Gemini, Search and Chrome: Pichai

Tech Wrap May 21

Tech Wrap May 21: Google I/O, Apple WWDC on June 9, HP OmniStudio X AIO PC

 
Google also posted more information on its blog, saying that Android 16 will focus on making apps work better across many different devices. This includes not just phones, but also tablets, foldables, Chromebooks, cars, and even mixed reality wearables. With this update, Google is showing that Android is growing beyond phones.
 
Google’s desktop mode feature is expected to be rolled out with Android 16 later this year. 

What is Samsung DeX? 

DeX, which stands for "Desktop eXperience," allows Galaxy smartphone users to mirror their phone's screen on a Windows PC. Launched in 2017, Samsung DeX also offers a desktop-like interface when the smartphone is connected to an external monitor, keyboard, and mouse.

More From This Section

Jony Ive, Sam Altman, io, OpenAI

OpenAI buys ex-Apple designer Jony Ive's io for $6.4 bn in AI expansion

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: May 22 redeem codes to win weapon skins and emotes

Open AI

OpenAI recruits Jony Ive to design AI hardware in $6.5 billion deal

Nvidia

Nvidia's Jensen Huang backs Trump move to scrap Biden-era AI export curbs

Premiumglobal capability centres, GCC

India likely to see at least 30 GCCs with billion-dollar revenue this year

Topics : Google Samsung Google news

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon