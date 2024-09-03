Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / Overall hiring declines in August; AI-ML jobs see 14% growth: Report

Overall hiring declines in August; AI-ML jobs see 14% growth: Report

The overall white-collar hiring activity during the month witnessed a dip of 3% on a yearly basis in August this year, said the report

hiring

Representative Picture

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

While hiring across India’s IT sector remained stagnant with just 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in August 2024, jobs in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) domain witnessed a sharp 14 per cent increase on a yearly basis during the month, according to data from job portal Naukri.com released on Monday.

The overall white-collar hiring activity during the month witnessed a dip of 3 per cent on a yearly basis in August this year, said the report.
Further, apart from AI-ML jobs, the other sectors which saw a boost in hiring during the month were fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) with an 11 per cent growth rate, pharma and biotech with a 9 per cent rise, and the oil and gas sector with a 5 per cent increase in hiring activity in August 2024 compared to the same period last year.

Despite market corrections, senior professionals remain in high demand, the report found.

chart

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:12 PM IST

