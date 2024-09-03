Overall hiring declines in August; AI-ML jobs see 14% growth: Report

While hiring across India’s IT sector remained stagnant with just 1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in August 2024, jobs in the artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) domain witnessed a sharp 14 per cent increase on a yearly basis during the month, according to data from job portal Naukri.com released on Monday.

The overall white-collar hiring activity during the month witnessed a dip of 3 per cent on a yearly basis in August this year, said the report.

Further, apart from AI-ML jobs, the other sectors which saw a boost in hiring during the month were fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) with an 11 per cent growth rate, pharma and biotech with a 9 per cent rise, and the oil and gas sector with a 5 per cent increase in hiring activity in August 2024 compared to the same period last year.