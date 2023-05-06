close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Stocks selected by ChatGPT far outperform most popular UK fund managers

"It wouldn't "be long until large numbers of consumers try to use (ChatGPT) for financial gain," Jon Ostler, Finder's CEO, said in a statement earlier this week

IANS London
ChatGPT

ChatGPT

2 min read Last Updated : May 06 2023 | 11:20 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

A basket of stocks selected by ChatGPT, a chatbot powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI), has far outperformed some of the most popular investment funds in the UK, according to media reports.

Between March 6 and April 28, a dummy portfolio of 38 stocks gained 4.9 per cent while 10 leading investment funds clocked an average loss of 0.8 per cent, according to an experiment conducted by financial comparison site finder.com, CNN reported.

It wouldn't "be long until large numbers of consumers try to use (ChatGPT) for financial gain," Jon Ostler, Finder's CEO, said in a statement earlier this week.

Over the same eight-week period, the S&P 500 index, which tracks the 500 most valuable companies in the US, rose three per cent. Europe's equivalent, the Stoxx Europe 600 index, ticked up 0.5 per cent in that time.

A typical investment fund pulls together money from multiple investors, and is overseen by a fund manager who decides how to invest that money, CNN reported.

Finder's analysts took the 10 most popular UK funds on trading platform Interactive Investor as a benchmark for assessing the performance of the ChatGPT-generated fund. Funds managed by HSBC and Fidelity were among those selected.

Also Read

Debt fund taxation changes to impact corporate bond demand: Fund managers

Global food security at risk: Over 350 mn family farmers warn world leaders

What are Alternative Investment Funds?

Twitter removes 'government-funded' news labels from all media accounts

InCred Alternative launches its first long-short fund of Rs 1,000cr

Facebook blocks more than 10 fake ChatGPT apps trying to frame users

AI's threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change: Pioneer

India witnesses 18% surge in weekly cyber attacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Apple stakes future growth on emerging markets, starting with India

In a bid to make chat interesting WhatsApp introduces single-vote polls

The analysts asked ChatGPT to select stocks based on some commonly used criteria, including picking companies with a low level of debt and a track record of growth. Microsoft, Netflix and Walmart were among the companies selected.

While major funds have used AI for years to support their investment decisions, ChatGPT has put the technology in the hands of the general public, with the potential to guide the decisions of retail investors, CNN reported.

A survey of 2,000 UK adults conducted by Finder last week showed that eight per cent had already used ChatGPT for financial advice, while 19 per cent said they would consider doing so.

Yet a much bigger 35 per cent said they would not consider using the chatbot to help them make decisions about their money, CNN reported.

In a study published in April, researchers at the University of Florida found that ChatGPT could predict the stock price movements of specific companies more accurately than some more basic analysis models.

--IANS

san/khz/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Artificial intelligence Stock Market UK

First Published: May 06 2023 | 12:37 PM IST

Facebook blocks more than 10 fake ChatGPT apps trying to frame users

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

AI's threat to world may be 'more urgent' than climate change: Pioneer

AI, ChatGPT, INDIAai
3 min read

India witnesses 18% surge in weekly cyber attacks in Jan-Mar 2023: Report

Ransomware, WannaCry virus, WannaCry, Ransomware attack
2 min read

Apple stakes future growth on emerging markets, starting with India

Apple Inc, Apple
3 min read

In a bid to make chat interesting WhatsApp introduces single-vote polls

Whatsapp
2 min read

Federal Bank slumps 8% despite record profit of Rs 903 cr in Q4; here's why

Fed bank
3 min read
Premium

What critics of the govt miss: Not much is lost if the PLI scheme fails

Manufacturing PMI, industrial output, PMI
4 min read

ABFRL to acquire controlling stake in TCNS Clothing for Rs 1,650 crore

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up subsidiary for entry into D2C space
3 min read

Paytm Q4 results: Revenue rises 51%, loss narrows to Rs 168 crore

Paytm
3 min read

Bank fraud case: CBI searches at Jet office, Naresh Goyal's residence

Jet Airways
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon