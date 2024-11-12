Business Standard
Home / Technology / Tech News / AI boom won't lead to global chip shortage, says Qualcomm CEO Amon

AI boom won't lead to global chip shortage, says Qualcomm CEO Amon

"During the pandemic everybody was home and started buying consumer electronics," he said at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon on Tuesday

Qualcomm

Qualcomm, the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, last week gave a bullish sales forecast for the current quarter. | Photo: Qualcomm

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Henrique Almeida 
Qualcomm Inc. Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said the artificial intelligence boom won’t lead to a global chip shortage similar to what happened during the pandemic, even with demand for AI-enabled smartphones rising. 
“During the pandemic everybody was home and started buying consumer electronics,” he said at the Web Summit conference in Lisbon on Tuesday. “It was good for the business, but the supply chain was not able to handle.” Since then, he added, “a lot” of investment has been made to increase the production capacity of chips. 
“Today, demand and supplies are a hundred percent balanced within semiconductors,” he said. 
 
There has been a boom in state-backed investment into semiconductor production around the world following shortages during the pandemic, as governments have announced subsidies to promote an essential industry. This week, Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba pledged more than $65 billion of fresh support for the nation’s semiconductor and AI sector in an attempt to keep pace with the US, EU and China. 
Qualcomm, the world’s biggest seller of smartphone processors, last week gave a bullish sales forecast for the current quarter. Amon said demand for smartphone processors will continue to grow as users upgrade to more technically advanced phones that offer AI features.  
“Users when they think about buying their next phone, they want to buy a better phone,” Amon said at the conference on Tuesday. “We have seen that consistently and I expect that the capabilities of having processing of AI and AI use cases are actually going to continue to accelerate that trend.” 

Also Read

Qualcomm

Qualcomm advances on smartphone market revival, Chinese handset launches

Qualcomm

Qualcomm confident in device ecosystem to support 600-MHz spectrum services

Tech wrap Oct 23

Tech wrap Oct 23: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, iPad mini, WhatsApp and more

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite: Check upcoming phones from OnePlus, iQOO, more

Tech wrap Oct 22

Tech wrap Oct 22: Qualcomm SD 8 Elite chip unveiled, iOS 18.1 RC in beta

Topics : Artificial intelligence Qualcomm Smartphone sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySwiggy IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon