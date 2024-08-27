Google to roll out Android 15 update for eligible phones in October: Report

Google has reportedly announced that the stable version of Android 15 will be released for eligible smartphones in October. According to a report by 9To5Google, Google has rolled out a system update allowing Android 15 beta testers to revert to Android 14 if they choose to exit the Android Beta Program. In the update description, Google advised, “If you are waiting for the Android 15 stable update, please ignore this OTA until Android 15 is available in October.”

With the Android 15 Beta 4, released last month, Google indicated that it would be the final scheduled update in the Android 15 beta program before rolling out the stable version to general users. While it was initially anticipated that the new Android version might launch in September, this fall back update suggests a delay. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Historically, Google has made the new Android version available on its latest Pixel smartphones. However, with the Pixel 9 series launching in August rather than October, Google may have had less time to prepare Android 15 for release.

Android 15 Beta Program: Fall back to Android 14

The option to revert to the stable version of Android 14 is available only to users opting out of the Android 15 Beta Program. Users can remain on the Android 15 beta version until the stable release in October if they choose.

It is important to note that reverting to Android 14 will erase all data on the device. Users should back up their data before switching back if they wish to retain it.