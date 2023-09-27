close
Sensex (0.26%)
66118.69 + 173.22
Nifty (0.55%)
19716.45 + 107.40
Nifty Smallcap (0.81%)
5860.90 + 47.20
Nifty Midcap (0.42%)
40640.80 + 170.70
Nifty Bank (0.28%)
44588.30 + 122.45
Heatmap

Google turns 25: Marks silver jubilee occasion with special doodle

The 25th anniversary doodle also visually portrayed the evolution of the software bellwether's logo over these years

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2023 | 11:20 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Google turned 25 on Wednesday and marked the silver jubilee occasion with a special doodle that depicted the journey of the company from its humble origin in a rented garage in the US to becoming a global search giant.
The 25th anniversary doodle also visually portrayed the evolution of the software bellwether's logo over these years.
The firm is recognised around the world for its vibrant logo that embrace colours and simplicity.
On Wednesday, visitors to Google's homepage were welcomed with a dynamically changing logo with one of these being 'G25GLE', the numerals 25 being interlooped in a way that it formed the two 'Os' in the company's name.
On a note shared on its website on Wednesday, the search giant said," Today's Doodle celebrates Google's 25th year. And while here at Google we're oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let's take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago...".
By fate or luck, doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met in Stanford University's computer science programme in the late '90s. They quickly learned they shared a similar vision: make the World Wide Web a more accessible place, it said.

Also Read

Google exploited exclusive search engine deals to maintain advantage: DoJ

India among top 3 markets for AI-powered Bing preview: Microsoft official

Google has added grammar check feature to its search engine; details inside

Google rolling out its topic filters to Search results on desktop

Google Search gets AI grammar check feature: What is it, how does it work

Apple used Bing offer as 'bargaining chip' with Google: Microsoft

Govt seeks partnerships to modernise Mohali's semiconductor lab

Four out of five Internet Users in India consume YouTube, show report

IISc team develops indigenous gallium nitride power switch for EVs, laptops

Zuckerberg to open developer conference with AI, virtual reality focus

"The pair worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms to develop a prototype for a better search engine. As they made meaningful progress on the project, they moved the operation to Google's first office a rented garage. On September 27, 1998, Google Inc. was officially born," the firm said in the note.
"Much has changed since 1998 including our logo as seen in today's Doodle but the mission has remained the same: to organise the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. Billions of people from all over the globe use Google to search, connect, work, play, and SO much more! Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can't wait to see where the future takes us, together," it added.
Google is headquartered in Mountain View, California in the US.
The corporate headquarters complex of Google and its parent company, Alphabet Inc, is called 'Googleplex'.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Google Technology search engines Google search engine

First Published: Sep 27 2023 | 11:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesAkasa AirStock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesAsian Games 2023 Men's CricketEid Milad-Un-Nabi 2023Gold-Silver PriceTrain accident in Mathura StationGoogle 25th Birthday

Companies News

Pegatron India's iPhone factory shutdown may go into day 3: ReportCipla to deliver essential medicines through drones in Himachal Pradesh

Sports News

Asian Games: Nepal break T20I records; Yuvi's fastest 50 record shatteredPak team issued last-minute visas for World Cup; PCB thanks Indian govt

India News

PM Modi to launch various projects, attend Vibrant Gujarat Global SummitNIA raids 6 states in major crackdown on Khalistani gangster nexus

Economy News

India to hold top spot for growth but risks to downside remain: PollAngel tax norms: Govt extends safe harbour to convertible preference shares
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon