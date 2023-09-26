close
EU's industry chief Breton tells Apple CEO to open its ecosystem to rivals

Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers," he said

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2023 | 5:12 PM IST
European Union (EU) industry chief Thierry Breton, on Tuesday, called on Apple's Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook to open up the iPhone maker's fiercely guarded ecosystem of hardware and software to its rivals in the sector.

EU industry chief's comments came after a meeting with Apple Inc CEO  in Brussels, Belgium.

"The next job for Apple Inc and other Big Tech, under the DMA (Digital Markets Act) is to open up its gates to its competitors," Breton said to the news agency Reuters.

"Be it the electronic wallet, browsers or app stores, consumers using an Apple iPhone should be able to benefit from competitive services by a range of providers in the sector," he said.

Meanwhile, officials from Apple declined to comment on the same.

The newly adopted Digital Markets Act sets out a list of the dos and don'ts for Apple Inc and other such tech companies in the industry to abide by to increase the competition.

Breton also took aim at Apple Inc's arguments, according to which, security and privacy issues are the reasons due to which it has a closed ecosystem.

"European Union regulation fosters innovation, without compromising on security and privacy," he said to the reporters.
Topics : Apple European Union Technology

First Published: Sep 26 2023 | 4:54 PM IST

