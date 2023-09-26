Lava launches Blaze Pro 5G smartphone with 5000mAh battery: Price, specs

Also Read Lava Blaze 2 smartphone goes on sale on Amazon India: Unboxing, specs, more Lava Agni 2 5G review: Finally, a competitive smartphone from Indian brand Lava Blaze 2 smartphone with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage launched at Rs 8,999 OPPO Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno 10 Pro 5G smartphones go on sale: Details here Pro Kabaddi auction 2023: Full list of retained players by all 12 PKL teams Google Pixel 8: Leaks leave little to imagination ahead of Oct 4 launch Tesla AI can do Yoga and other activities, Musk reacts to video shared on X OnePlus announces Android 14-based OxygenOS 14: What's new, rollout details Disruption at Pegatron plant unlikely to affect iPhone production in India Getty Images working with Nvidia to debut its own AI image generator

Indian smartphone brand Lava launched the Blaze Pro 5G smartphone on September 26. Priced at Rs 12,499, the smartphone will be available online on e-commerce platform Amazon India and at select offline stores from October 3. The smartphone will be available in Starry Night and Radiant Pearl colour options.Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6020 octa-core processor, the Lava Blaze Pro 5G comes in 8GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage configuration. It sports a 6.78-inch fullHD+ display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boots Android 13 operating system with near stock user interface.The Lava Blaze Pro 5G boasts a dual-camera setup on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, the phone has an 8MP camera in a screen punch-hole design. The camera supports artificial intelligence-driven optimisation features, said the company.Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, the smartphone comes with a 33W USB type-C charger in the box. The phone supports Bluetooth 5.0 and has a 3.5mm audio jack. Other features include fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, and battery saver mode.Lava offers one-year warranty on the handset and six months warranty on the box accessories. The company commits free service at doorstep under the warranty period.Back in June, Lava launched the Agni 2 5G smartphone with a 6.78 FHD+ curved AMOLED display. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset along with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It sports a quad camera setup on the rear with a 50MP primary camera, 8MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP depth sensor and a 2MP macro lens. It is equipped with a 4700mAh battery which comes equipped with a 66W charger out of the box. Lava Agni 2 5G smartphone was priced at Rs 21,999.