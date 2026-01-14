Google Veo 3.1 levels up with 4K video and creator-friendly vertical format

Google is rolling out an update to its AI video model, Veo 3.1, which lets users create short videos from images. According to Google, the update focuses on better visual consistency, more creative control and formats designed for mobile screens. With these changes, users can turn reference images into videos that look natural and are easier to reuse across scenes. The update adds support for vertical video formats along with higher-quality output options. This is supposed to make it easier for users to create content suited for mobile-focused platforms.

The new Veo 3.1 features are launching across several Google platforms, including the Gemini app, YouTube, Flow, Google Vids, the Gemini API, and Vertex AI.

Google Veo 3.1 update: What’s new

Turning images into expressive videos

According to Google, Veo 3.1 improves its “Ingredients to Video” feature, which lets users create videos based on reference images. Even with short or basic prompts, the tool produces clips with smoother movement and clearer storytelling. Videos produced will be more dynamic, with better transitions and more natural motion, to share or build into longer projects.

Identity consistency for characters and scenes

Identity consistency is better than ever with Veo 3.1 Ingredients to Video. Keep your characters looking the same even as the setting changes, making it easier to tell a full narrative by having the same character appear across multiple scenes.

As per Google, Veo 3.1 also improves background and object consistency. Users can reuse the same locations, objects or textures across scenes, which will help maintaining a unified look. Different elements like characters, objects, and textures can also be blended into a single, cohesive video.

Vertical video support for mobile platforms

Ingredients to Video now supports vertical videos in a 9:16 format. This allows users to create full-screen videos for platforms like YouTube Shorts without cropping or losing quality. The update is aimed at creators who mainly work on phones and tablets.

Higher resolution output options

Veo now lets users upscale videos in 1080p and 4K quality. The 1080p option gives clearer and sharper videos for editing, while 4K offers more detail for bigger screens and high-quality projects.

Built-in AI video verification

Google mentioned in its blog that videos created using Google’s tools include a hidden SynthID watermark. Google has also added video verification to the Gemini app, allowing users to upload a clip and check if it was generated using Google AI. This is meant to improve transparency around AI-generated content

Availability

Users can try these new features across Google’s apps and services starting today.