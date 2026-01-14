Google Meet adds automatic room check-in on phones: Here is how it works

Google Meet is introducing automatic room check-in for users who join meetings in Companion mode using a phone or tablet. According to Google, the update uses ultrasound proximity detection to identify when a user is in a meeting room and automatically checks them into the correct space. The feature will be available on both Android and iOS devices. Companion mode lets users join a meeting without using their device’s microphone or speaker, helping avoid echo or audio issues.

Google Meet automatic room check-in: What is it

According to Google, when a user enters a meeting room and opens Google Meet on their phone or tablet, the app can detect that they are in a conference room. It uses the device’s microphone to sense an ultrasound signal from the room’s meeting system, which people cannot hear but helps Meet identify the location.

Once the app detects the signal, Google Meet highlights the “Use Companion mode” option even before users join the meeting. Google said that Companion mode is meant for people already in a meeting room who use their personal device for chat, polls or screen sharing without causing echo or audio issues. When users tap the highlighted Companion mode option, the app automatically checks them into the correct room, removing the need to select the room manually or follow extra steps. Earlier, users had to manually choose Companion mode and select the meeting room.

Google Meet automatic room check-in: Requirements

According to Google, the feature requires recent versions of the Google Meet or Gmail apps. On Android, users need Google Meet version 336.0 or Gmail version 2025.12.01 or newer. On iOS, the required versions are Google Meet 336.0 and Gmail 6.0.251201 or later. Users can check these details in the app settings.

For administrators, proximity detection is turned on by default, but it can be enabled or disabled at the room level through admin settings. For regular users, nothing extra needs to be set up. If the signal is detected, Companion mode will be highlighted automatically. If it does not work, users can still check in manually.

Google Meet automatic room check-in: Rollout

The rollout began for Rapid Release domains on January 13, 2025, and for Scheduled Release domains on February 2, 2025. The feature is available to all Google Workspace customers and Workspace Individual subscribers.