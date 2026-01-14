Samsung likely working on two XR glasses for launch in 2026: What to expect

Samsung is reportedly planning to launch more than one pair of XR glasses, expanding its work on extended reality devices beyond a single model. According to a report by Android Authority, citing Galaxy Club, the company is developing two different XR glasses that are expected to be sold in the same regions. Both these models are expected to launch sometime in 2026.

Samsung XR glasses: More than one model expected

The report said that Samsung is working on two models with the internal model numbers SM-O200P and SM-O200J. For now, there is no clarity on what separates the two versions, and Galaxy Club said the differences between the “P” and “J” variants are still unknown. Samsung may be preparing parallel versions with changes in hardware, design, or feature focus.

According to Android Authority, the XR glasses will include a built-in camera, likely a 12MP Sony IMX681 sensor with autofocus. The glasses are also expected to use Qualcomm’s AR1 chipset, along with an NXP semiconductor and a 155mAh battery.

Samsung has hinted at multiple XR devices before

Samsung has already said it is working on more than one XR product. At its “Worlds Wide Open” event in October last year, Samsung said it is building both wired and wireless XR glasses, along with AI glasses. These devices will run on Android XR, an operating system developed by Samsung, Google and Qualcomm. Samsung’s Galaxy XR headset also runs on the same platform.

Samsung also confirmed partnerships with eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster, which are helping shape the design of its upcoming wearable devices.

XR glasses and AI glasses: Different roles

Samsung’s XR glasses and AI glasses are expected to serve different purposes.

Reports from 9to5Google, citing ETNews, said Samsung’s XR glasses are codenamed “Haean” and will feature a built-in lens display, speakers, and gesture-based controls. These glasses are expected to show navigation, messages, and translations directly on the lenses, and rely heavily on Gemini AI for contextual assistance.

Samsung’s AI glasses, on the other hand, are not expected to include a built-in display. They are likely to focus on voice-based AI features, similar to products like the Ray-Ban Meta and Oakley Meta glasses, offering assistance through microphones, cameras, and speakers without visual overlays.