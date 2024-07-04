Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt to use 50% of India AI mission funds for GPU procurement: MeitY

GPUs are specialised chips optimised for accelerating artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks through faster processing

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Photo: Intel (Representative image)

Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government will spend around Rs 5,000 crore out of the Rs 10,372 crore fund under the India AI Mission to procure Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and provide subsidised compute capacity to Indian startups, said a top IT ministry official on Thursday.

“We have almost Rs 5,000 crore earmarked for providing more than 10,000 GPUs that are required in order to support the creation of compute capacity under the mission,” said Abhishek Singh, additional secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) during the Global IndiaAI Summit being held in New Delhi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

GPUs are specialised chips optimised for accelerating artificial intelligence and machine learning tasks through faster processing. Players like Nvidia, Intel, and AMD are among the biggest producers of GPUs across the world.

Singh also said that the government was in the process of floating the tenders for procuring the chips, but the approach would not be to buy the chips directly.

“It is not that we will buy chipsets and build up a public-owned, public-run infrastructure. We will want the investments to come from private players, but part of the cost of access to that compute will be subsidised by the government so that those who need the compute, those who are building models or training models or doing inferencing or doing research or working on algorithms, will be able to access compute at a cost which is much lesser than what they are incurring today,” he explained.

More From This Section

Threads

Threads hits 175 mn monthly users, India among most active countries: Meta

Meta

India among most active nations for Meta's Threads; active users hit 175 mn

Oppo Reno 12 series

OPPO sets Reno 12 series India launch for July 12: Expected specs, features

CMF Phone 1

CMF Phone 1: Nothing shows novel back cover design, supported accessories

OnePlus Nord

OnePlus sets 'Summer Launch Event' for July 16: Nord 4 5G, Pad Pro expected


He said that the reason behind this approach is to let the users—enterprises and startups in this case—decide on what GPUs will be fit for their use.

“The way we are building the procurement model is that the users will decide what they want. So, if anybody wants H100 or Gaudi 2, they will be able to access that. If anybody wants to use CPUs to build an AI solution, that will also be possible. Sitting in the government, we will not sit in judgment about what the end users want. Ultimately, the startups and those who are building the solutions, they are the best judges regarding how they want to train their models and which infrastructure to use,” said Singh.

“We would only do some checks and balances to ensure that it is not misused, and we do not start getting into voucher trade, where people get subsidised compute and give it to somebody else,” he added.

Earlier, MeitY secretary S Krishnan had said that for faster and wider availability of GPU resources in the country, the government was looking at the viability gap funding approach or a voucher-based mechanism for the AI sector.

Also Read

Google

From algorithms to emissions: Google struggles with AI's energy hunger

artificial intelligence

China a runaway leader in GenAI patent applications followed by US: UN

artificial intelligence machine learning

Nvidia exe bats for culturally aligned, multimodal AI models for India

AI

LatentView Analytics buys 70% stake in Decision Point for $39.1 mn

A collage of images shows various features of Meta AI.

WhatsApp gets Meta AI in India: How to use it in individual and group chats

Topics : artifical intelligence electronics policy India's infrastructure

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon