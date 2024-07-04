Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

From algorithms to emissions: Google struggles with AI's energy hunger

Artificial intelligence systems, which need a lot of computing power housed in energy-hungry data centres, have become crucial in Google's operations

Google

Photo: Bloomberg

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tech giant Google’s push to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its core products has led to a significant environmental challenge: a sharp increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

The company’s latest environmental report shows a shocking 48 per cent rise in emissions since 2019, mainly due to increased energy use in its data centres and emissions from its supply chain.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

AI systems, which need a lot of computing power housed in energy-hungry data centres, have become crucial in Google’s operations. But this technological progress comes at a cost. The International Energy Agency notes that a single Google search uses about 0.3 watt-hours of electricity, while more complex AI tasks, like those managed by Google’s advanced AI models, need much more energy.

Recognising these environmental impacts, Google has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, a goal now seen as ‘extremely ambitious’ given the uncertainties around AI’s future environmental effects. Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has promoted AI as key to the company’s strategy, integrating AI technologies like Gemini into flagship products such as Search and Google Assistant.

However, the rapid growth in AI infrastructure presents challenges. Google’s ongoing investment in expanding data centres, essential for AI’s computational needs, highlights the dilemma: balancing technological innovation with environmental sustainability. The company also admits that its data centre electricity use is outpacing efforts to switch to carbon-neutral energy sources.

Additionally, the water-intensive cooling systems needed for keeping data centre temperatures optimal pose another sustainability challenge. Despite Google’s aim to replace 120 per cent of its freshwater usage by 2030, recent figures show slow progress, with only 18 per cent replaced last year.

Still, the tech giant is using AI creatively to fight climate change. Projects like Google DeepMind’s AI model, trained to improve wind energy forecasts, show AI’s potential to boost renewable energy efficiency. Similarly, AI-driven suggestions on Google Maps for fuel-efficient routes show the company’s commitment to technological progress and environmental care.

Also Read

google,google logo

CAMS, Google Cloud come together to build cloud-native platform

Fraud, Financial fraud

Ex-billionaire gets 7.5-yr sentence for defrauding Goldman, Google

Google Lens

Soon, Google's Circle to Search could get QR, barcodes scan feature: Report

google,google logo

Google acquires stake in Taiwan solar power firm owned by BlackRock

Google Gemini AI model, Google's new AI model, Google's new multimodal AI model, New Google AI, Gemini AI, Gemini Ultra AI, Gemini Pro AI, Gemini Nano AI, Gemini AI support, Gemini AI on Bard, Gemini AI on Pixel 8 Pro, Gemini AI on Google Chrome, Gem

Google rolls out Gemini AI to its messaging app after Gmail integration

Topics : Google artifical intelligence Emissions greenhouse gas emissions BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon