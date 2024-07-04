From algorithms to emissions: Google struggles with AI's energy hunger

Tech giant Google ’s push to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) across its core products has led to a significant environmental challenge: a sharp increase in greenhouse gas emissions.

The company's latest environmental report shows a shocking 48 per cent rise in emissions since 2019, mainly due to increased energy use in its data centres and emissions from its supply chain.

AI systems, which need a lot of computing power housed in energy-hungry data centres, have become crucial in Google’s operations. But this technological progress comes at a cost. The International Energy Agency notes that a single Google search uses about 0.3 watt-hours of electricity, while more complex AI tasks, like those managed by Google’s advanced AI models, need much more energy.

Recognising these environmental impacts, Google has pledged to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030, a goal now seen as ‘extremely ambitious’ given the uncertainties around AI’s future environmental effects. Sundar Pichai, Google’s CEO, has promoted AI as key to the company’s strategy, integrating AI technologies like Gemini into flagship products such as Search and Google Assistant.

However, the rapid growth in AI infrastructure presents challenges. Google’s ongoing investment in expanding data centres, essential for AI’s computational needs, highlights the dilemma: balancing technological innovation with environmental sustainability. The company also admits that its data centre electricity use is outpacing efforts to switch to carbon-neutral energy sources.

Additionally, the water-intensive cooling systems needed for keeping data centre temperatures optimal pose another sustainability challenge. Despite Google’s aim to replace 120 per cent of its freshwater usage by 2030, recent figures show slow progress, with only 18 per cent replaced last year.

Still, the tech giant is using AI creatively to fight climate change. Projects like Google DeepMind’s AI model, trained to improve wind energy forecasts, show AI’s potential to boost renewable energy efficiency. Similarly, AI-driven suggestions on Google Maps for fuel-efficient routes show the company’s commitment to technological progress and environmental care.