OnePlus sets 'Summer Launch Event' for July 16: Nord 4 5G, Pad Pro expected

OnePlus has announced that it will be hosting a “Summer Launch Event” on July 16 in Milan, Italy. At the event, the Chinese smartphone brand is expected to unveil the Nord 4 5G smartphone, Pad Pro tablet, and a new variant of the OnePlus Watch 2 smart watch. For context, OnePlus recently launched the Ace 3 Pro smartphone and Pad Pro tablet in its home country. The latter is expected to launch globally on July 16, along with the Nord 4 5G and ecosystem products such as the refreshed model of the Watch 2. pic.twitter.com/RphVccO4Bp Metal welded with Mettle. #NeverSettle July 3, 2024 Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "Some say it's impossible in the 5G era to make a smartphone with the strength, sophistication and enduring quality of metal. We say...Never Settle," said OnePlus in a post on X announcing the launch event date.

OnePlus Summer Launch Event: What to expect

The teaser video posted by the company shows metallic fluid flowing to form the word “Nord”. The video is accompanied by the caption “Metal welded with Mettle”. Additionally, OnePlus on its website said “Metal, the symbol of design excellence, was abandoned with the rise of 5G. Witness a statement piece that shatters all conventions on July 16 in Milan.” All of this suggests that the upcoming OnePlus Nord 4 5G smartphone would likely feature a Metal unibody design.

According to a report by Android Authority, images of the alleged OnePlus Nord 4 5G smartphone have surfaced online. According to the report, the image shows the device with a glass back and a metal unibody design. Additionally, the smartphone sports a dual rear camera setup with the sensors placed horizontally alongside each other.

Apart from the Nord 4 smartphone, OnePlus is also anticipated to launch the Pad Pro and an updated variant of the OnePlus Watch 2. Both of these devices have already been launched in China and are expected to arrive in more markets after the global unveiling on July 16. While the Indian variant of the OnePlus Pad Pro is expected to be similar to the one launched in China, the new Watch 2 variant would likely be rebranded as the OnePlus Watch 2R and offer e-SIM connectivity apart from minor changes in dial design.

OnePlus Nord 4: Expected specifications

Display: 6.74-inch OLED Tianma U8 Plus display, 1.5K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and 2,150 nits peak brightness

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Plus Gen 3

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front camera: 16MP

Battery: 5,500mAh

Charging: 100W wired

OS: Android 14

OnePlus Pad Pro: Expected specifications