Threads hits 175 mn monthly users, India among most active countries: Meta

Meta said that some of the most popular tags and topics on Threads in India are centred around film, TV and OTT content, celebrity-related conversations, and sports

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 4:37 PM IST

Meta has announced that Threads has reached the milestone of 175 million monthly active users, with India being one of the most active regions. Threads, Meta’s social media platform launched last year to rival X (formerly Twitter), made the announcement to commemorate its one year anniversary. Alongside this announcement, Meta shared following updates and insights into the activities within the Threads community.

Over 50 million topic tags have been created on Threads to date. Topic Tags, which Meta rolled out in December last year, sorts content based on the category of post making it more discoverable on the Threads platform.
In India, popular tags and topics revolve around film, TV, and OTT content, celebrity-related conversations, and sports.
Frequently mentioned topics by Indian users include “#GunturKaaram”, “#Kalki2898AD”, “#HouseofDragon”, and “#KotaFactoryS3”.

Popular topics
  • Cricket is among the most popular subjects on the platform.
  • The T20 Cricket World Cup, Indian Premier League, and Women’s Premier League 2024 are the most talked about events on Threads.
User behaviour in India
  • Threads users in India are more likely to mention other users in their posts compared to the global average.
  • Indian users also prefer to use videos in their posts more frequently than the global average.
  • Photos are a highly used feature on the app, with one in four Threads posts including at least one picture.

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 4:32 PM IST

