CynLr launches research hub for vision, intelligence and robotics

CynLr, a deep-tech startup focused on industrial and autonomous navigation, today announced the launch of a new facility - Cybernetics H.I.V.E in Whitefield in Bengaluru.

Cybernetics H.I.V.E – Hub for Intelligence and Vision Excellence - is a state-of-the-art R&D hub spread across 13,000 sq.ft space and is provided to accommodate 16 robot cells, 25 robots, a cutting-edge electronics, camera and vision laboratory, and infrastructure to train and host 50+ research and development engineers.

The hub will allow industries to automate manual tasks through the use of versatile robots that sense motion and feel objects, which will allow them to manipulate objects in their environment effectively. This will essentially help in enhanced object handling while lowering the overall time of deployment of robots by over 70% and cost by over 30%.

The vision and intelligence technology will be used in areas such as ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) and object search. This has the potential to simplify and accelerate the development of cognitive skills by combining the benefits of motion detection, depth detection, and a camera into a single system, much like the human eye.

The new research facility was inaugurated by chief guest, MM Murugappan (former chairman of the Board at the $7 billion manufacturing conglomerate, Murugappa Group, current chairman of the boards of CUMI Ltd, Cyient Ltd and director at IIT Madras Research Park) on Saturday - 25th February, 2023.

MM Murugappan said, "CynLr's dedication to creating an innovative and collaborative environment, alongside their customer partners and collaborators, is a glimpse into what India is capable of achieving. I am thrilled to see their progress and know that together they can take their ideas to the world. To those who have given them the opportunity to succeed, you are not just potential business partners, but champions of a vision that inspires confidence and progress for all."

Speaking on the launch, Nikhil Ramaswamy, co-founder & CEO, CynLr said, "We are quite excited on the launch of Cybernetics H.I.V.E. that houses India’s largest density of visual robots. We hope that it will spur a transformation in and in making them cognitive and adaptable for the universal hyper-automated factories of the future."