JUST IN
Nobody should sleep empty stomach, govt to ensure grains reach last man: SC
Donald Trump Jr. to visit India; may announce expansion in realty sector
MCD polls: Tight security arrangements put in place at counting centres
Recruitment of sportspersons in govt jobs will get cabinet nod: Bommai
After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report
Border situation with China, inflation to dominate Winter Session
PM Modi to dedicate 3 national Ayush institutes to nation on Dec 11
Delhi govt suspends recognition of DPS Rohini for violating fee hike norms
India-Central Asia meet of NSAs calls for action to deal with terrorism
New dispute emerges between Nepal, India over embankment construction
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Border situation with China, inflation to dominate Winter Session
Business Standard

After AIIMS, top medical body ICMR's servers under cyber attack: Report

On November 30, hackers made 6,000 attempts in 24 hours to breach the ICMR server firewall, according to a NIC official

Topics
Cyber Attack | ICMR | cybersecurity

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

hacking, data, privacy, cyber security

Hackers have intensified attacks on the server of the top medical body, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), reported Moneycontrol citing sources.

The report quoting an official from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) said that on November 30, hackers made 6,000 attempts, in 24 hours, to breach the ICMR server firewall. According to the official, an attack was made from a Hong Kong-based blacklisted IP address, 103.152.220.133.

ICMR's website is hosted at the NIC Data Centre, which according to the official, is updated regularly. The server firewall did not have any loopholes, and thus the attack attempts were unsuccessful. The ICMR has found the website in order, said the official.

"The attackers were blocked, they couldn't succeed. We have alerted the team about it. If the firewall had some loopholes, then the attackers might have succeeded in breaching the security of the website," the NIC official said.

The attack on ICMR comes just days after the ransomware attack on the All India Institute of Medical Sciences' (AIIMS) server that affected almost all the hospital sections. Because of the attack, AIIMS Delhi servers have been down for over ten days. The institute is still operating in manual mode and trying to recover the data.

On December 4, Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital also faced a cyber attack, but the damage was not as severe as the attack on AIIMS, according to media reports.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Cyber Attack

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 17:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU