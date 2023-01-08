JUST IN
The sun to moon: India's space sector is gearing up for an eventful 2023
A common language for different tongues
A common language for different tongues
WhatsApp's new feature 'Chat Transfer' to allow data migration on Android
Elon Musk announces tweaks in Twitter interface, long-form tweets from Feb
Mastercard, Polygon join hands to launch web3-focused artist incubator
Hackers exploiting ChatGPT to write malicious codes to steal your data
Apple not planning to launch fourth-generation iPhone SE in 2024: Report
Big Tech uneasy over call for introduction of a digital competition law
Zoom announces human avatars to its virtual conferencing, meeting app
You are here: Home » Technology Â» News
The sun to moon: India's space sector is gearing up for an eventful 2023
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trials conducted in over 15 states

More than 15 states in the country have conducted demonstrations and technical feasibility pilots

Topics
Drones | Start-ups

Debarghya Sanyal 

Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trails conducted in over 15 states
Representative Image
A couple of days before the New Year, an unidentified flying object crash-landed on the tracks of Delhi Metro’s Magenta Line. Blood was spilled; it was a drone that belonged to a Noida-based pharmaceuticals company, carrying a box filled with vials of blood. It’s a sign that a technology that seemed to belong in the pages of sci-fi only a few years back has entered India’s streets and skies. In fact, with nearly 10 times faster delivery and an equally larger area coverage, drones are rapidly becoming a common sight in Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, and other states. In September 2021, Telangana became the first state in India to use the drone technology to quickly deliver approved medicines to far-flung rural areas and vulnerable communities. This was under the “Medicine from the Sky” project, which used Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLoS) flights. The Arunachal Pradesh government, in partnership with Bengaluru-based Redwing Labs, which manufactures and operates drone logistics systems, also launched a fully functional health care drone network in East Kameng last August. Similarly, the Meghalaya government launched a drone delivery hub and network in November with the help of TechEagle, a drone tech start-up. In December 2022 online medicine delivery firm, Tata 1mg, also introduced a drone delivery service in Dehradun, and plans to expand the network to other cities of Uttarakhand, including Haridwar, Mussoorie, and Rishikesh. Besides Tata 1mg, several drone start-ups like TechEagle, Redwing Labs and Skye Air Mobility, a Delhi-based drone delivery logistics firm, are at the forefront of building dedicated drone delivery networks. These networks work on a hub-and-spoke model, where the delivery hub, like the one in Meghalaya, acts as a centre for storing and sorting packages, as well as maintenance, command, and control of drones. There are delivery locations or collection points in a particular radius of the hub -- the spokes.

The Meghalaya hub, in Phase 1, runs on 25 such spokes in a radius of 50km. Kundan Madireddy, the lead for partnerships at Redwing Labs, says, “The entire growth of the drone delivery ecosystem took place in the past 16 months, since the ecosystem was deregulated by the ministry of civil aviation in August 2022 via the new Drone Rules 2021. More than 15 states in India have conducted drone demonstrations and technical feasibility pilots since then.” So far, growth has been focused in rural and semi-urban locations owing to the ease of green zone regulations, Madireddy adds. “Large parts of urban India are in the red and yellow zones in regard to executing projects, and thus require extensive government permissions. More than 80 per cent of India is in the green zone -- largely in rural and semi-urban areas.” However, a deeper penetration into urban centres will be challenging. Arun Nagarajan, partner for tech consulting at EY, points to three major challenges: integration of hardware and technologies, availability of drone infrastructure, and driving investments in the area. The drone delivery ecosystem consists of multiple hardware and software technologies, including drones with high endurance flights, docking stations, charging pads and integration with software technologies like unmanned traffic management and drone fleet management systems. “The integration of these components requires industry-wide standards and protocols to ensure reliable day-to-day operations. Moreover, enabling reliable drone deliveries requires infrastructure across the urban and rural expanses, and this will also need heavy investments to make the ecosystem run smoothly,” Nagarajan adds. Madireddy says that government investment will be welcome in obtaining initial funding for pilots and demonstrations, as well as spreading awareness of how drone deliveries can help governments and B2B players leapfrog traditional infrastructure-heavy approaches like setting up multiple laboratories, blood banks and storing excess vaccine and medicine stocks at remote locations within smaller catchment areas. Nagarajan is optimistic, citing efforts by both central and state governments to fast-track India’s drone industry with an eye on making the country the global drone hub in 2030 (see box). Biswajit Dey, founder of Drones Tech Lab, another drone start-up incubated at IIT Guwahati Research Park, notes that while health care is currently the most attractive destination for drone delivery services, the company has also engaged drones to help in flood relief in Assam. Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, CEO of Neosky, a subsidiary of RattanIndia, which focuses on emerging technologies and e-commerce, adds that while the initial momentum will be in delivery sectors for perishable products, interest across multiple industries is picking up. Indeed, Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo have all announced plans to launch drone delivery services in India. Zomato has even completed test deliveries of food with drones carrying a payload of 5 kg, covering 5km in 10 minutes. What of the drone that crashed on the metro line? Well, when omelettes are made, eggs will be broken, say experts.

The government’s push

The BVLoS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring (BEAM) committee oversees the development of regulations for drone-enabled deliveries The National Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management Policy Framework (UTM 2.0) defines the architecture and mechanism for management of unmanned aircraft traffic Certification scheme for unmanned aircraft systems (CSUAS). The certification ensures that unmanned aircraft adhere to the requirements of the certification criteria laid down The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a guidance document for using drones in health care in June 2022 The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released a set of guidelines for drone insurance in February 2021 More than 30 consortiums have evinced interest in BVLoS pilot projects from the BEAM committee Of these 20 consortiums have been granted permission The launch of 5G network operations will also be a strong enabler in building the drone delivery ecosystem

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Drones

First Published: Sun, January 08 2023. 19:37 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU