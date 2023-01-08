Drone deliveries poised for a big leap: Trials conducted in over 15 states

The Meghalaya hub, in Phase 1, runs on 25 such spokes in a radius of 50km. Kundan Madireddy, the lead for partnerships at Redwing Labs, says, “The entire growth of the drone delivery ecosystem took place in the past 16 months, since the ecosystem was deregulated by the ministry of civil aviation in August 2022 via the new Drone Rules 2021. More than 15 states in India have conducted drone demonstrations and technical feasibility pilots since then.” So far, growth has been focused in rural and semi-urban locations owing to the ease of green zone regulations, Madireddy adds. “Large parts of urban India are in the red and yellow zones in regard to executing projects, and thus require extensive government permissions. More than 80 per cent of India is in the green zone -- largely in rural and semi-urban areas.” However, a deeper penetration into urban centres will be challenging. Arun Nagarajan, partner for tech consulting at EY, points to three major challenges: integration of hardware and technologies, availability of drone infrastructure, and driving investments in the area. The drone delivery ecosystem consists of multiple hardware and software technologies, including with high endurance flights, docking stations, charging pads and integration with software technologies like unmanned traffic management and drone fleet management systems. “The integration of these components requires industry-wide standards and protocols to ensure reliable day-to-day operations. Moreover, enabling reliable drone deliveries requires infrastructure across the urban and rural expanses, and this will also need heavy investments to make the ecosystem run smoothly,” Nagarajan adds. Madireddy says that government investment will be welcome in obtaining initial funding for pilots and demonstrations, as well as spreading awareness of how drone deliveries can help governments and B2B players leapfrog traditional infrastructure-heavy approaches like setting up multiple laboratories, blood banks and storing excess vaccine and medicine stocks at remote locations within smaller catchment areas. Nagarajan is optimistic, citing efforts by both central and state governments to fast-track India’s drone industry with an eye on making the country the global drone hub in 2030 (see box). Biswajit Dey, founder of Drones Tech Lab, another drone start-up incubated at IIT Guwahati Research Park, notes that while health care is currently the most attractive destination for drone delivery services, the company has also engaged drones to help in flood relief in Assam. Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, CEO of Neosky, a subsidiary of RattanIndia, which focuses on emerging technologies and e-commerce, adds that while the initial momentum will be in delivery sectors for perishable products, interest across multiple industries is picking up. Indeed, Swiggy, Zomato, and Dunzo have all announced plans to launch drone delivery services in India. Zomato has even completed test deliveries of food with drones carrying a payload of 5 kg, covering 5km in 10 minutes. What of the drone that crashed on the metro line? Well, when omelettes are made, eggs will be broken, say experts.

The government’s push The BVLoS Experiment Assessment and Monitoring (BEAM) committee oversees the development of regulations for drone-enabled deliveries The National Unmanned Aircraft System Traffic Management Policy Framework (UTM 2.0) defines the architecture and mechanism for management of unmanned aircraft traffic Certification scheme for unmanned aircraft systems (CSUAS). The certification ensures that unmanned aircraft adhere to the requirements of the certification criteria laid down The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) released a guidance document for using drones in health care in June 2022 The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released a set of guidelines for drone insurance in February 2021 More than 30 consortiums have evinced interest in BVLoS pilot projects from the BEAM committee Of these 20 consortiums have been granted permission The launch of 5G network operations will also be a strong enabler in building the drone delivery ecosystem