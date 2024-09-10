HCLTech to show GenAI-based chatbot, other solutions at SEMICON India 2024

The IT company will showcase enterprise, digital and engineering innovations, specifically designed for the semiconductor ecosystem. | Representative Picture

HCLTech on Tuesday said it will showcase its generative AI-based chatbot, along with its other engineering and AI solutions at the SEMICON India event. The three-day conference will commence on September 11, and will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "HCLTech suite of solutions on showcase will include conversational AI, HCLTech AI Force -- a generative AI solution that accelerates software development lifecycle, Digital Twins for Wafer Handler and Rack System, Spec to Parts and Spec to Platform and HCLTech Proto ATMP lab demos," HCLTech said in a statement. The IT company will showcase enterprise, digital and engineering innovations, specifically designed for the semiconductor ecosystem, it said.

"We look forward to our participation in SEMICON India--especially at a time when India is poised to become a leading player in the semiconductor space. We're happy to contribute our skills, knowledge and engineering prowess gained over four decades.

"Our collaborations with top OEMs, fabs and OSATs demonstrate our commitment to accelerating semiconductor roadmaps, maximising ROI and fostering innovation," said Ameer Saithu, EVP, Semiconductor, HCLTech.

SEMICON India 2024 is being organised by microelectronics industry association SEMI and Messe Muenchen in partnership with Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, India Semiconductor Mission, and Digital India.

It will see participation from global semiconductor giants and will feature more than 250 exhibitors and 150 speakers.