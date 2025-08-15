Friday, August 15, 2025 | 03:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Instagram: How to create an AI doppelganger with Meta's Imagine Me feature

Meta's Imagine Me on Instagram lets you turn profile photos into AI-made doubles, placing them in any setting or style with just a short prompt and quick approvals. Here's how you can do it

How to use Meta AI Imagine Me feature

Meta AI's 'Imagine Me' feature

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 3:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta’s “Imagine Me” feature has been available for some time, letting users create their AI-generated doppelgangers of themselves in different settings, outfits, or artistic styles. Integrated into the Meta AI chatbot, it works by using a few approved profile photos to produce personalised images from a simple text prompt. People have experimented with this feature and shared results on social media platforms.
 
Using Imagine Me is straightforward: You provide Meta AI with a handful of pre-selected photos, approve them for processing, and then type a short description of what you want to see. The AI model generates images on demand without permanently storing facial data, according to Meta. Since Instagram is the platform for creativity, here’s a step-by-step guide to using Meta’s Imagine Me feature on Instagram.
 

How to use Imagine Me feature on Instagram

  • Open the Instagram app on your smartphone.
  • Swipe right to go to the inbox page.
  • Search for Meta AI in the Search bar and open it.
  • Type “Imagine me as …” (Type whichever setting you want your AI doppelganger to be in) and press Send.
  • Meta AI would ask you to submit a few pictures of yourself to help it create an AI avatar of you. Do the needful and wait for Meta AI to do its magic.
  • Your AI doppelganger would be ready within seconds.
Note: Some responses generated by AIs might not be accurate or appropriate. You can provide feedback to Meta about responses from Meta AI. Here’s how you can do it:
  • Tap and hold the AI image you'd like to provide feedback on.
  • Tap Good response or Bad response.
  • If prompted, add a reason, then tap Submit.

More From This Section

Representative image: Samsung Display's Flex G prototype and iPhone 16 Pro Max

Samsung's maiden tri-fold may spoil Apple iPhone 17 series launch party

WhatsApp

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

Gadget launched this week

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests Meta AI-powered writing assistant: What is it, how it works

Topics : Artificial intelligence Instagram AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 3:10 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaFASTag Annual PassRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon