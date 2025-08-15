WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

xVMany WhatsApp users exchange photos and videos daily without realising the app quietly compresses them, reducing sharpness, and fine details. Hidden in plain sight is an option to send media in high-definition (HD) quality, ensuring images retain their clarity and videos maintain better resolution. This simple setting allows for sharper memories, provided users know exactly where to look before hitting send.
This feature was released back in 2023, and while the HD option has been available for some time, it often goes unnoticed as most people rely on WhatsApp’s default settings. The feature works across both individual and group chats, giving senders the choice between standard and high-quality uploads before sharing. Understanding how to activate it can make a noticeable difference, especially for travel shots, event videos, or any media where detail matters.
How Android users can share HD media
To send HD media in a chat:
- Open an individual or group chat in WhatsApp.
- To take a photo or video, tap Camera to send. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (paper clip icon) – select photos or videos to send.
- Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
- Tap Send (paper airplane icon).
To set HD quality as the default:
- Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
- Select HD quality.
How iOS users can share HD media
To send HD media in a chat:
- Open an individual or group chat.
- To take a photo or video to send, tap Camera. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (plus sign icon) – select photos or videos to send.
- Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
- Tap Send Media (paper airplane icon).
To set HD quality as the default:
- Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
- Select HD quality.