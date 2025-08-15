Friday, August 15, 2025 | 12:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

WhatsApp: How to share pictures and videos in HD quality on Android and iOS

WhatsApp users can share pictures and videos in HD quality. Both Android and iOS users can even set the default settings to HD so they do not have to do it manually every time. Find out how

WhatsApp

How can WhatsApp share pictures and videos in HD quality

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

xVMany WhatsApp users exchange photos and videos daily without realising the app quietly compresses them, reducing sharpness, and fine details. Hidden in plain sight is an option to send media in high-definition (HD) quality, ensuring images retain their clarity and videos maintain better resolution. This simple setting allows for sharper memories, provided users know exactly where to look before hitting send.
  This feature was released back in 2023, and while the HD option has been available for some time, it often goes unnoticed as most people rely on WhatsApp’s default settings. The feature works across both individual and group chats, giving senders the choice between standard and high-quality uploads before sharing. Understanding how to activate it can make a noticeable difference, especially for travel shots, event videos, or any media where detail matters. 
 
 

How Android users can share HD media

To send HD media in a chat:
 
  • Open an individual or group chat in WhatsApp.
  • To take a photo or video, tap Camera to send. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (paper clip icon) – select photos or videos to send.
  • Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
  • Tap Send (paper airplane icon).
To set HD quality as the default:
 
  • Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
  • Select HD quality.

Also Read

WhatsApp

WhatsApp tests Meta AI-powered writing assistant: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp

WhatsApp may soon get Instagram link verification through Meta Accounts

WhatsApp Poll

WhatsApp: How to create polls in group chats on Android and iOS platforms

WhatsApp

COAI seeks SIM-binding rule for WhatsApp, Telegram to curb cyber fraud

WhatsApp's Safety Overview features

WhatsApp's new 'Safety Overview' warns against group chat scams: What's new

How iOS users can share HD media

To send HD media in a chat:
 
  • Open an individual or group chat.
  • To take a photo or video to send, tap Camera. To attach an existing photo or video, press and hold Attach (plus sign icon) – select photos or videos to send.
  • Tap HD Media and select Standard quality or HD quality.
  • Tap Send Media (paper airplane icon).
To set HD quality as the default:
 
  • Open WhatsApp Settings – Storage and data – Media upload quality.
  • Select HD quality.

More From This Section

Gadget launched this week

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold and Pixel 10 Pro

Made by Google 2025: Pixel 10 series, Watch 4, Buds 2a, and more expected

apple, apple logo

iPhone 17 Air to low-cost MacBook: Devices Apple could still launch in 2025

Garena Free Fire Max

Garena Free Fire Max: August 15 redeem codes to win various in-game rewards

NotebookLM's Video Overview feature

Google NotebookLM: How to use it for study - with real, practical workflows

Topics : whatsapp Android Apple iOS

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Independence Day Speech LIVE UpdatesWhat's Open and Closed on Independence DayHappy Independence Day 2025 WishesBank Holiday TodayPM Viksit Bharat Rozgar YojanaBook Independence Day TicketRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Har Ghar TirangaUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon