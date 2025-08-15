WhatsApp tests Meta AI-powered writing assistant: What is it, how it works

WhatsApp is testing an AI-powered Writing Help Assistant that enables users to refine messages privately and securely before sending. Currently available to select Android users in the 2.25.23.7 beta update, the feature is designed to improve tone, structure, and grammar while keeping chats encrypted and anonymous.
According to WABetaInfo, this is similar to Gmail’s AI writing assistant, which drafts text based on minimal user input.
What is WhatsApp's Writing Help Assistant and how does it work
The tool runs on Private Processing, Meta’s encrypted, anonymous system that handles requests without linking them to user identities. No original text, suggestions, or related data are stored.
When enabled, typing a few words replaces the sticker icon with a pen icon, which is the entry point to Writing Help. Tapping it prompts Meta AI to suggest refinements in tone, clarity, or phrasing. If ignored, the message stays on the device; if accepted, it’s sent securely for processing and returned privately.
Also Read
Available tones include:
- Rephrase: Improves clarity without altering meaning
- Professional: Formal and business-ready
- Funny: Playful and humorous
- Supportive: Empathetic and encouraging
- Proofread: Fixes grammar and spelling
Users receive at least three suggestions and can choose to keep their original text or replace it with an AI-enhanced version. Recipients are not informed that a message was AI-assisted. Feedback can be shared via in-app quality flags without revealing content to WhatsApp or Meta.
Meta's Writing Assistant release timeline
The feature is in beta testing and may or may not roll out to all users. WhatsApp has not confirmed an official release date, but past trends suggest it could be introduced widely if testing is successful.
Related development
WhatsApp is also testing a feature to verify Instagram profile links for Android and iOS users via Meta's Accounts Center. This aims to curb impersonation, scams, and user confusion. It is currently in the testing phase and not yet widely available.