IMC 2024: Xiaomi to unveil Qualcomm-powered budget 5G smartphone on Oct 16

IMC 2024: Xiaomi to unveil Qualcomm-powered budget 5G smartphone on Oct 16

The Xiaomi smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, which was launched earlier this year targeting budget 5G smartphones under $99

Image: Xiaomi India

Image: Xiaomi India

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 11 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

China’s Xiaomi, in partnership with US-based semiconductor entity Qualcomm, will announce a budget 5G smartphone at India Mobile Congress on October 16. Both Xiaomi and Qualcomm have sent out invites stating, “Join us for the unveil of Xiaomi’s new smartphone, set to bring 5G to millions of India.”

The invite also stated that Xiaomi, in partnership with Snapdragon, will unveil the company’s latest smartphone “equipped with advanced 5G capabilities.”

Qualcomm introduced its budget 5G chipset, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, in July and announced that Xiaomi would be the first smartphone manufacturer to use the chip. Based on 4nm architecture, the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip is a underclocked version of the Snapdragon 4 Gen 2, offering a similar configuration.
 

Xiaomi’s new smartphone: What to expect

According to a report by Smartprix, the upcoming Xiaomi smartphone will serve as an alternative to the budget Redmi 13C 5G, which is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chip.
The new smartphone is expected to feature a 6.7-inch LCD display with HD+ resolution and support for up to 90Hz refresh rates. Powered by the Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 chip, the device is likely to house a 5000mAh battery and support 18W wired charging. In terms of imaging, the smartphone is expected to include a 50MP main camera and an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

First Published: Oct 11 2024 | 2:55 PM IST

