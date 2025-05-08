Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 04:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Can India keep up with AI's soaring demand for infra, GPUs, and talent?

Can India keep up with AI's soaring demand for infra, GPUs, and talent?

Despite generating 20% of global data, India accounts for just 3% of the world's data centre capacity currently

artificial intelligence, AI, COMPANIES

India will require an additional 45–50 million square feet of data centre real estate and 40–45 Terawatt Hours (TWH) of incremental power by 2030 to meet AI-driven demand.

Abhijeet Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

As India races to stake its claim as a global artificial intelligence (AI) powerhouse, a new Deloitte report has cautioned that the country is staring at infrastructure gaps that could trip its ambitions.
 
According to the report titled Attracting AI Data Centre Infrastructure Investment in India, the country will require an additional 45–50 million square feet of data centre real estate and 40–45 Terawatt Hours (TWH) of incremental power by 2030 to meet AI-driven demand.
 
This is no minor obstacle. Despite generating 20 per cent of global data, India accounts for just 3 per cent of the world’s data centre capacity currently. With generative AI (GenAI) models demanding massive computing power and storage, India’s current infrastructure is underpowered and outpaced.
 
 

India’s data centre growth promising, but may fall short

 
The report projected a near 44 per cent compound annual growth in India’s data centre capacity over the next five years. But AI data centres are highly energy-intensive—training large language models can consume up to 500 megawatt-hours per model, equivalent to the monthly usage of 150 US homes.
 
India’s dependence on non-renewable energy—still around 55 per cent—adds to sustainability concerns. The report calls for a national policy on renewable incentives, grid modernisation, and captive power infrastructure.

Also Read

BSE

BSE issues cyber risk advisory to market participants amid rising threats

Supreme Court, SC

SC rebukes BJP MP Nishikant Dubey for 'highly irresponsible' remarks on CJI

Punjab and Haryana High Court

Court proceedings cannot be recorded without nod, warns Punjab & Haryana HC

Travel Insurance

Will travel insurance cover you if war breaks out abroad? Check terms

Asian Paints

Asian Paints Q4 result: Net profit falls 45% to ₹692 cr, dividend declared

 

Regulatory delays and land hurdles stall data centre growth

 
While India offers cost advantages in land and labour, acquiring land for large-scale centres remains slow and complex. Deloitte recommends setting up Data Centre Economic Zones (DCEZs) and Data Centre Facilitation Units (DCFUs) with single-window clearance.
 
It also suggests classifying data centres as ‘essential services’ under the Essential Services Maintenance Act to ensure round-the-clock operations.
 

GPU scarcity threatens AI compute capacity in India

 
India’s AI goals are also challenged by a severe GPU shortage—the computational backbone of GenAI. The US AI Diffusion Framework limits India’s import of Nvidia H100-class GPUs to 50,000 units until 2027, which could throttle progress.
 
Deloitte urges GPU-as-a-Service (GPUaaS) platforms and government-to-government (G2G) dialogue to overcome this bottleneck.
 

AI workforce growing, but R&D and training still lag

 
While India’s AI workforce is projected to hit 1.35 million by 2027, the report flags a shortage of skilled professionals and dedicated R&D institutions. Deloitte calls for AI-specific training programmes, academic partnerships, and visa incentives to address the gap.
 
Rural and Tier-2 areas also lag in fibre connectivity, suffering high latency and poor bandwidth. The report recommends relaxing dark fibre regulations and allowing custom network infrastructure.
 

India’s AI push gains momentum with local data storage

 
India has attracted $29.6 billion in AI investments between 2013 and 2024—still dwarfed by the US and China—but the momentum is building. Over 1,300 AI companies and a rapidly growing GenAI startup ecosystem put India in a strong position—if it can bridge its infra gap.
 
One step forward came on May 8, when OpenAI announced Indian user data from ChatGPT Enterprise, Edu, and API platforms will be stored locally to align with data sovereignty rules.
 

Policy support and infra upgrades key to India’s AI future

 
“For India to accelerate its AI capabilities and realise its potential, it is necessary to introduce enabling policies to support the sector,” said S Anjani Kumar, partner at Deloitte India.
 
He added that India must build AI-ready infrastructure, invest in vernacular datasets, improve talent pipelines, and strengthen research and development to stay competitive in the global AI race.

More From This Section

OnePlus 13s

OnePlus replacing Alert Slider with customisable 'Plus Key' on 13s: Details

Matter-certified devices

Soon, setting up Matter-certified smart home devices will become easier

New games coming to Apple Arcade

Apple Arcade to launch five new fun games in June: Check titles detail here

Whatsapp, meta

Israeli spyware firm NSO to pay WhatsApp $168 mn in damages, rules court

Realme GT 7 series

Realme to launch GT 7, GT 7T smartphones on May 27: Expected specs, more

Topics : Artificial intelligence BS Web Reports Data centre

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon