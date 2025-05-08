Thursday, May 08, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / BSE issues cyber risk advisory to market participants amid rising threats

BSE issues cyber risk advisory to market participants amid rising threats

To avoid potential cyber attacks, the BSE and NSE also took precautionary measures by blocking their websites for international users, sources told news agency

BSE

The circular from BSE cited an advisory from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) highlighting on cyber threat campaign specifically targeting Indian organisations.(Photo: Reuters)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2025 | 4:23 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Stock exchange BSE India, on Wednesday, advised market participants to take precautionary measures on potential cyber risks. The advisory comes amid soaring tensions between India and Pakistan after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people.
 
The circular from BSE cited an advisory from Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) highlighting on cyber threat campaign specifically targeting Indian organisations operating within the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector.
 
“Market participants are particularly advised to take precautionary measures on potential cyber risks including high-impact cyber-attacks such as ransomware, supply chain intrusions, DDoS attacks, website defacement and malware,” the BSE added.
 
 
The BSE and NSE also took precautionary measures by blocking their websites for international users, sources told PTI.
 

Banks beef up security

Meanwhile, the banks have also tightened their cyber security network to ward off any cyber threat after India launched ‘Operation Sindoor’ targetting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.

Also Read

Markets

Stock Market Close Highlights: Sensex falls 400pts, Nifty ends at 24,273 as India-Pak tensions rise

Rupee, rupee vs dollar, dollar

Indian Rupee logs worst session since Feb 2023; ends 1.03% lower at 85.72/$

pakistan Flag

Pakistan stock market suspended as KSE-30 tumbles 7.2% in sharp selloff

Market, bear

Sensex, Nifty sink, VIX spikes as India confirms strikes on Lahore defence

US flag, USA

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: US Consulate General asks staff to seek shelter in Lahore

 
“We have strengthened the cyber security mechanism... we have created a 24-hour war room to diffuse any cyber attack... we are prepared for any eventuality,” Punjab National Bank MD and CEO Ashok Chandra said, as quoted by PTI.
 

Centre steps up vigil

The heightened security measures follow a directive from the Centre, which has instructed all digital systems to stay on high alert amid concerns of potential cyberattacks on critical infrastructure, sources told Business Standard on Wednesday. Key assets under watch include power generating stations, national electricity grid, banks, hospitals, defence installations, telecom companies, and public sector enterprises (PSEs).
 
Moreover, CERT-In has received direction from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) to maintain continuous vigilance against potential cyber threats, including distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks, malware, denial of service (DoS) attempts, and social engineering tactics, a senior government official said.
 

More From This Section

BSE

BSE urges market players to enhance cybersecurity amid rising threats

share Market closing bell

Markets a casualty in India-Pak geopolitical flare up; Sensex dips 412 pts

share market

Blue Star stock falls 3% after Q4FY25 results; check key numbers here

stock market trading

Smallcap stock surges 11%, hits record high in subdued market; Do you own?

Apollo Tyres

Apollo Tyres, MRF, Ceat zoom up 52% from April low; Time to hold or exit?

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack BSE Cyberattacks Banks India Pakistan relations BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 08 2025 | 4:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchREET Result 2025Asian Q4 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayCBSE Result 2025Operation Sindoor LIVEQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon