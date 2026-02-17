India AI Summit 2026: What are the Sarvam Kaze AI glasses PM Modi wore?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday was seen wearing a sleek, black pair of AI-driven spectacles at the India AI Impact Summit 2026 held at Bharat Mandapam. The wearable, called Sarvam Kaze, has been developed by Sarvam AI, an Indian start-up. In an X post, the firm’s co-founder, Pratyush Kumar, shared a photo of Modi trying on the device, saying: “The first person to try them? The Prime Minister.” While the AI glasses are yet to officially launch in India, the start-up teased the product at the ongoing summit. The company has confirmed that Sarvam Kaze will be available for retail starting May 2026.

What is Sarvam Kaze and how does it work?

In another post on X, Kumar explained that Sarvam Kaze moves intelligence from the screen to the real world. The device listens, understands, responds, and captures what you see with it. It takes it a step further and allows users to build custom experiences using the Sarvam platform.

Kumar shared a teaser on the platform, saying: “Today something different, very different. Launching Sarvam Kaze, our foray into getting our models into your hands with our devices — designed and built here in India! ... This is a whole new world to build for.”

Notably, Bengaluru-based Sarvam AI is part of 12 organisations tasked by the Indian government with developing AI models based on Indian datasets. Founded in 2023, the firm builds language and multimodal AI systems focused on unique Indian use cases. It also works on models for document processing, speech, and language understanding, with training data drawn from Indian languages, scripts, and real-world material such as documents, textbooks, newspapers, and scanned records.

Meanwhile, Sarvam Kaze is the start-up’s entry into the expanding smart wearable segment, according to a Mint report. This segment is currently dominated by Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses, while Reliance Jio has started showcasing its own wearable glasses.

Besides the glasses, Sarvam AI has also unveiled 11 AI platforms or solutions over the past two weeks. According to an ANI report, the company claimed that these solutions are an inflection point that will help humankind.

Among them are Sarvam Akshar, designed to deliver high accuracy in digitising complex, real-world documents. The company also unveiled Sarvam Studio, a platform aimed at helping creators make their content multilingual and accessible across India. In addition, Saaras V3, a speech recognition model, was recently launched, along with several other AI offerings.

What is Sarvam Edge and how does its offline AI model function?

Ahead of the Sarvam Kaze debut, the company had introduced its Sarvam Edge AI model, which is designed to run locally on devices. The company said on its official blog that Sarvam Edge focuses on running AI models directly on devices instead of relying on cloud servers. This means responses are instant, without delays caused by internet connectivity or server traffic. Because the model operates locally, user data stays on the device, improving privacy and security.