'India key to global AI growth', say tech leaders ahead of mega summit

With just a day to go for the mega AI-India Impact summit 2026, there is a huge buzz in the tech corridors as the who's-who of the tech world gear up for this big event.

The summit puts India front and centre as a key player in Artificial Intelligence. It showcases India's role in global AI governance and demonstrates how India is prioritizing on deployment of AI and its measurable impact on citizens. The summit brings together global leaders, policymakers, technology companies, innovators, and experts to showcase and deliberate on the transformative potential of AI for inclusive growth, governance, and sustainable development.

Jay Chaudhry, CEO, Chairman & Founder, Zscaler, says that to let AI make an impact, a foundation of zero trust security is needed, and India has the vision to lead this.

"Excited to join global industry and government leaders at the India AI Impact Summit in Delhi. India is where both my personal story and the Zscaler story began. Our engineering teams here built the Zscaler cloud security platform that processes over 500 billion transactions per day. That data is the fuel that makes AI meaningful and powerful. But you cannot capitalize on AI using legacy firewall-based security. It just doesn't work. To let AI truly impact the world, you need a foundation of zero trust security. India has the talent and the vision to lead this shift, not just follow it. India's future growth depends upon secure AI adoption. And we are committed to helping turn ideas into impact at this one-of-a-kind global summit," Chaudhary said in a video posted by the Indian Embassy in the United States.

Prith Banerjee, SVP of Innovation at Synopsys, says that India is not just an AI market but has emerged as a force multiplier.

"The AI Impact Summit is extremely important as India is the world's most populous country. India is not just a market for AI but a force multiplier for global AI growth and has the capability to solve some of the world's most pressing problems, from healthcare to mobility. In my talk on AI machine learning for electronic design automation and engineering simulation for chips to systems, I'll discuss how automotive, aerospace, energy, healthcare, and high-tech are fundamentally transforming the intelligent systems that are silicon-designed, software-enabled, and AI-driven. And how Synopsys is helping India build these intelligent systems from chips to systems," he said.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a central pillar of India's development journey. It is strengthening governance, improving public service delivery, and enabling solutions that can reach citizens at scale. Mati Staniszewski, Co-Founder, ElevenLabs says that for India, AI is a tool to ensure seamless interaction with technology.

"As the world moves toward using AI as a tool for inclusive growth and empowerment, we are entering an era where voice becomes the primary interface for technology, freeing us from keyboards and screens. For a diverse nation like India, this means a future of seamless interaction with technology across all regions, languages and demographics. In areas such as education and healthcare, human-sounding voice allows us to communicate, learn and receive guidance without losing trust or nuance. At ElevenLabs, by giving voice to technology, we narrow the gap between ideation and production, ensuring opportunity is accessible and affordable to all," he said

Pari Natarajan, CEO and Co-Founder, Zinnov says that India is today shaping AI that is practical, scalable and human-centric.

"AI is not just a technology shift--it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine inclusive growth at a planetary scale, and India is already playing a defining role. Our Global Capability Centres and IT services firms have evolved into innovation engines, startups are building AI-native businesses grounded in deep domain expertise, and academia is strengthening the research and talent pipeline. Powered by millions who understand real-world enterprise and government workflows, India is shaping AI that is practical, scalable, and human-centric. If India leads AI, it will be open, affordable, and inclusive--ensuring progress reaches not just a few, but all 8 billion people," he said.

India's approach focuses on practical deployment across sectors so that AI improves everyday life and public services. By prioritising applications that are easy to use and widely accessible, India is ensuring that AI delivers inclusive and measurable public impact.