Sony PS State of Play: Everything announced from God of War to John Wick

Sony PlayStation’s State of Play event concluded on February 12, delivering fresh updates, trailers, and launch dates for several upcoming titles. Announcements included a God of War Greek trilogy remake, a new John Wick project, Ghost of Yotei content, Marvel Tokon, Crimson Moon, and more. Here’s a roundup of everything revealed:

God of War Trilogy remake

Santa Monica Studio confirmed that a remake of the original God of War Greek trilogy is in development. The project is currently in its early stages, with the studio noting that more details will be shared at a later date.

God of War Sons of Sparta

God of War Sons of Sparta is now available. The 2D action-platformer features a canon storyline set during Kratos’ youth, focusing on his brutal training at the Agoge alongside his brother Deimos.

New John Wick game

A new, untitled John Wick game is in development at Saber Interactive in collaboration with Lionsgate and director Chad Stahelski. Set within the franchise timeline, the game will feature an original story expanding the series’ lore with both returning and new characters.

Ghost of Yotei Legends DLC

Ghost of Yotei Legends launches on March 10, 2026, introducing four-player co-op across multiple modes against supernatural enemies. The update will be included free for all players as part of patch 1.5.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is set to release on PS5 and PC on August 6. The roster will expand with the addition of Wolverine, Storm, Magik, and Danger, collectively representing the Unbreakable X-Men.

Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse

Konami unveiled Castlevania: Belmont’s Curse, a stylised 2D title developed by Evil Empire and Motion Twin. The game is scheduled for release in 2026.

Kena: Scars of Kosmora

Kena: Scars of Kosmora serves as the sequel to 2021’s Kena: Bridge of Spirits. The story follows an experienced Spirit Guide travelling to the island of Kosmora in search of a cure, where she confronts a spreading corruption and must embrace a forbidden elemental form of Spirit Guiding.

Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2

Konami officially announced Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 2, bringing remastered versions of Metal Gear Solid 4: Guns of the Patriots, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, and Metal Gear Solid: Ghost Babel to PS5 on August 27, 2026.

Resident Evil: Requiem

A new gameplay trailer for Resident Evil: Requiem confirms that Leon is once again infected, while Sherry also returns. The game is slated for release on February 27, 2026.

Saros

Housemarque’s next title, Saros, will launch on PS5 on April 30. The State of Play presentation offered an in-depth look at gameplay, marking the studio’s first major project since Returnal.

Marathon

Bungie reaffirmed that Marathon will release on March 5 and showcased new footage from the sci-fi extraction shooter. A server slam event is scheduled to run from February 26 through March 2.

Control Resonant

Control Resonant received an extended gameplay trailer highlighting Dylan Faden confronting paranormal threats using environmental manipulation, supernatural abilities, and his transforming weapon, the Aberrant. The game is set to release on PS5 in 2026.

007 First Light

A new story trailer for 007 First Light offered a cinematic glimpse into James Bond’s early career, featuring high-intensity action sequences and key characters from his formative missions.

Beast of Reincarnation

Game Freak shared a new trailer for its sci-fi fantasy action-adventure title Beast of Reincarnation, confirming an August 4, 2026 release date.

Rev. Noir

Konami announced Rev. Noir, a new JRPG set in a world affected by a deadly phenomenon known as Lightfall. The story centres on uncovering hidden truths while shaping a path of hope in a collapsing world.

Star Wars: Galactic Racer

A fresh look at Star Wars: Galactic Racer confirmed that Ben Quadinaros will feature in the new racing league. The title is currently scheduled for release later this year.

Neva Prologue

Neva Prologue explores the first journey of Alba and the white wolf cub Neva. The prequel follows Alba as she earns Neva’s trust while navigating corrupted wilds. The game launches on PS5 on February 19.

Mina the Hollower

Mina the Hollower remains on track for a spring 2026 release. A new playable demo will be made available on February 13.

4:LOOP

4:LOOP is an upcoming four-player tactical co-op shooter that tasks players with combining alien technology and human resources to survive procedurally generated battlefields.

Pragamata

Pragamata is set in a near-future world and follows Hugh and his android companion Diana as they work together to survive. The game is scheduled for release on April 25, 2026.

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach

Death Stranding 2: On the Beach will launch on PC on March 19, 2026, featuring unlocked frame rates, ultrawide support, DualSense compatibility, and advanced upscaling and frame generation options.

Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition

Ubisoft announced Rayman 30th Anniversary Edition, described as the definitive version of the original game. It includes five classic versions, 120 additional levels, and a documentary on the franchise’s origins. The edition releases on February 13.

Krafton’s Project Windless

Project Windless, developed by KRAFTON Montreal Studio, is a single-player open-world action RPG set in the universe of The Bird That Drinks Tears. Players assume the role of a Rekon warrior navigating a war-torn fantasy world.

Dead or Alive

A new Dead or Alive project is officially in development, marking the franchise’s 30th anniversary. While specific details remain under wraps, the announcement signals the beginning of a new chapter for the series.

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round

Dead or Alive 6 Last Round arrives on PS5 on June 25, 2026, as the definitive edition of the 2019 fighting game. It will be offered in both standard and free-to-play versions.

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance

Legacy of Kain: Ascendance, the franchise’s first new entry since 2003, launches on March 31, 2026. The retro pixel side-scroller features Kain, two forms of Raziel, and Elaleth, alongside hand-drawn cinematics inspired by the PS1-era aesthetic.

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered

Legacy of Kain: Defiance Remastered releases on March 3, 2026, bringing updated HD visuals, refined controls, and a modern camera system as players return to Nosgoth as Kain and Raziel.

Darwin’s Paradox

Darwin’s Paradox follows an octopus attempting to return to the ocean while navigating factories and junkyards. The game launches on April 2, with a demo arriving February 13 that includes a Metal Gear Solid-themed stealth mission.

Yakoh Shinobi Ops

Yakoh Shinobi Ops is a next-generation four-player co-op stealth game featuring tactical top-down gameplay. Players must coordinate and master infiltration techniques to complete high-risk missions.

Crimson Moon

Brigandine Abyss is the latest instalment in the fantasy war strategy RPG series and is scheduled to release on PS5 later in 2026.