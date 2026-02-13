Tech Wrap Feb 13: Sony WF-1000XM6, Google Docs summary, Sony State of Play

Sony has introduced its WF-1000XM6 flagship wireless noise-cancelling earbuds. The company claims the latest model offers a 25 per cent improvement in noise reduction compared to the earlier version, along with upgrades to call performance, connectivity, and overall comfort. The Sony WF-1000XM6 will go on sale in Black and Platinum Silver starting February 2026 in select markets. Sony has not yet shared information about pricing or availability in India.

Google has begun rolling out a new AI-driven feature in Google Docs that allows users to hear brief audio summaries of their documents. According to Google, the summaries provide a short spoken overview of document content, including multiple tabs. The feature builds on the Text-to-Speech tool introduced in August 2025, which uses Gemini to convert written text into audio.

Sony PlayStation's State of Play event wrapped up on February 12, bringing new updates, trailers, and release dates for several upcoming games. The announcements featured a remake of the God of War Greek trilogy, a new John Wick title, additional Ghost of Yotei content, Marvel Tokon, Crimson Moon, and more. BenQ GW90TC series monitors with 144Hz refresh rate launched BenQ has launched its GW90TC Series monitors in India, introducing the GW2490TC and GW2790TC models, and new GW range variants GW2490C and GW2790C. The company positions the new lineup around USB-C connectivity, high refresh rate performance and eye-care features, targeting hybrid work, flexible learning and device-agnostic setups.

Google has released a dedicated YouTube app for the Apple Vision Pro headset, offering a native experience for visionOS users. With the app, users can view standard YouTube videos as well as YouTube Shorts in an immersive setting. It also includes a dedicated Spatial section for exploring 3D, VR180, and 360-degree videos, along with support for high-resolution playback up to 8K.

Apple has reportedly reiterated that there is no delay in launching the revamped Siri and plans to release it in 2026. As per a report by MacRumors, Apple told CNBC that it remains on schedule to introduce a more advanced version of Siri this year. The clarification follows a Bloomberg report suggesting the company had delayed the upgraded AI assistant and would not include it in iOS 26.4 as earlier expected.

Nvidia has introduced a standalone GeForce Now app for devices running Amazon’s Fire OS. This allows Fire TV Stick users to access the cloud gaming platform and stream supported games from their existing libraries. Beyond compatible Fire TV hardware, users need a supported controller and a stable internet connection. The move places Nvidia in direct competition with Amazon’s own cloud gaming service, Luna.

Google has announced a significant upgrade to its reasoning mode, Gemini 3 Deep Think. According to Google, the updated version is built to tackle complex scientific and engineering challenges while supporting practical, real-world applications. The rollout has begun for Google AI Ultra subscribers and will also extend to selected researchers and enterprises through the Gemini API. According to Google, the objective is to provide advanced reasoning tools to professionals involved in research and development.

Sony has introduced a new Sand Pink colour variant for its WH-1000XM6 headphones in India. The headphones were launched in September last year in Black, Platinum Silver and Midnight Blue colours. The company said the new colour adds a fresh and contemporary aesthetic to the WH-1000XM6 lineup. Developed in collaboration with acclaimed recording studios — Sterling Sound, Battery Studios and Coast Mastering — the headphones aim to offer studio-grade audio quality. They also feature enhanced noise cancellation and support for 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema, among other improvements.

OpenAI will retire several ChatGPT models today, February 13, at 11:30 pm IST. According to the company, the models being phased out include GPT-5, GPT-4o, GPT-4.1, GPT-4.1 mini, and OpenAI o4-mini. The deprecation timeline had been shared earlier this month, confirming that these models will no longer be accessible in ChatGPT after the deadline.

Sony revealed the February lineup for the PlayStation Plus game catalogue during the State of Play event held on February 12. The selection includes popular titles such as Marvel’s Spider-Man 2, Neva, Disney Pixar Wall-E, Rugby 25, and others. In addition to this lineup, Sony confirmed at the event that God of War Sons of Sparta is now available for PS5 users.

Samsung is preparing to host its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2026 on February 25, where the expected launch of the Galaxy S26 series is anticipated. Ahead of the event, purported images of the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26 Plus, and Galaxy S26 Ultra have appeared online, indicating the colour options they may come in. According to a report by 9To5Google, the three devices have been shown in Black, White, Sky Blue, and Cobalt Violet, likely to serve as Samsung’s primary colour choices. Silver Shadow and Pink Gold are reportedly set to be exclusive to Samsung’s website.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres shared his remarks following the appointment of members to the Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence (AI) by the General Assembly. In an official statement, he described the move as a foundational step toward strengthening global scientific understanding of AI and said, "The 40 members of the new Independent International Scientific Panel on Artificial Intelligence, established within the United Nations, have been appointed by the General Assembly of the United Nations for a three-year term. They will serve in their personal capacity."

Microsoft has published its Cyber Pulse Report, detailing how the security environment is evolving as organisations adopt generative AI tools and AI agents in their operations. The findings indicate that these technologies have moved beyond pilot phases and experimental use and are now widely implemented across large enterprises.

Just two months into 2026, the technology sector is again facing widespread layoffs. Worldwide, over 30,000 workers have already been affected. According to a recent report by RationalFx, technology firms have announced 30,700 job cuts globally, with 24,600 — slightly more than 80 per cent — taking place in the United States.

Apple has revealed the barricade for its upcoming Apple Borivali outlet, which will mark its sixth store in India and second in Mumbai, the company said on Friday. Apple opened its first Mumbai store and its second outlet in Delhi in April 2023. It continued expanding in 2025 with Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, followed more recently by Apple Noida.

With artificial intelligence (AI) advancing rapidly and layoffs continuing across sectors, Microsoft AI chief executive officer (CEO) Mustafa Suleyman has cautioned that AI could replace a substantial portion of white-collar roles within the next 12 to 18 months.

Ahead of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, government policy body NITI Aayog has called for a major restructuring of India’s technology services sector around artificial intelligence (AI), warning that the existing labour-intensive approach may not remain globally competitive.

The India-AI Impact Summit 2026 is scheduled to take place from February 16 to 20 at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, positioning India as the host of the first global AI summit in the Global South. Organised under the IndiaAI Mission and led by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, the five-day event aims to gather governments, businesses, startups, researchers, and civil society to examine how artificial intelligence is being implemented in practice, rather than only discussed at the policy level.

Nvidia Corp. is expected to lease a data centre being constructed with proceeds from a $3.8 billion junk-bond offering, further intensifying borrowing activity linked to artificial-intelligence infrastructure. An entity supported by asset manager Tract Capital plans to issue the debt to finance part of a 200-megawatt data centre and substation project in Storey County, Nevada, according to individuals familiar with the matter who requested anonymity due to the private nature of the transaction.