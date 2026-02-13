Six PMs, seven presidents to attend India AI Impact Summit in Delhi

At least six prime ministers, seven presidents, including French President Emmanuel Macron and Brazil’s Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, and two vice presidents are slated to attend the India AI (Artificial Intelligence) Impact Summit, scheduled to be held from February 16 to 20.

The summit, anchored in three sutras — people, planet and progress — which define India’s approach to cooperation on AI, will bring together global leaders, policymakers, innovators and experts from across the world to deliberate on the way forward for AI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will officially inaugurate the summit on February 19, and the leaders’ plenary session will take place and the leaders’ declaration will be adopted on February 20.

In addition, ministerial delegations from over 45 countries will participate in the summit. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and senior officials from several international organisations will also join the deliberations.

Of the visiting dignitaries, Macron and Lula will be on state visits to India, while others will be on working visits. Other heads of state and government set to attend are Bhutanese PM Tshering Tobgay, Bolivian VP Edmundo Lara Montano, Croatia’s PM Andrej Plenković, Estonian President Alar Karis, Finland’s PM Petteri Orpo, and PM of Greece Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

Other leaders slated to attend are Guyana’s VP Bharrat Jagdeo, Kazakhstan’s PM Olzhas Bektenov, Liechtenstein’s Hereditary Prince Alois, Mauritius PM Navinchandra Ramgoolam, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Slovak President Peter Pellegrini, Spain’s President Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Disanayaka, Seychelles VP Sebastien Pillay, President of Switzerland Guy Parmelin, and the PM of The Netherlands Dick Schoof. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, will also attend, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The summit will be the Global South’s largest AI convening ever, and will strive to shape AI outside the West’s big-tech-dominated ecosystem, and how AI can serve the Global South. Official sources said the joint statement, to be issued after the leaders’ plenary, would reflect the Global South’s concerns and expectations on the issue and propose the path ahead.

Other than these, Economic Adviser to the Russian President and Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Maxim Oreshkin is likely to lead the Russian delegation to the summit.

The Delhi Police has said it will deploy 10,000 personnel to ensure security and smooth traffic movement. The Delhi government has started sprucing up the areas around the venues of the summit, Bharat Mandapam and Sushma Swaraj Bhavan.