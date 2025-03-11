Home-grown game developer SuperGaming has issued a new update for its “Indus Battle Royale” mobile game. Among the notable additions in this update is the Gen0-47, an assault rifle designed for precision and high-skill combat. The update also introduces a new Kathakali-inspired vigilante character, Agni Raagam. Additionally, players can also experience the new ‘Rebirth Royale’ mode, an unranked squad-only mode featuring a 3SPAWN respawn system.
Indus Battle Royale update: What is new
- Gen0 - 47: The Gen0 47 arrives in Indus, designed by the Akito Corps for high-precision combat. It features a 29-round magazine, dealing 27 damage per body shot and 47 per headshot. To eliminate a fully shielded opponent, players will need eight headshots or 13 body shots. Available in both Battle Royale (BR) and Team Deathmatch (TDM) modes, this weapon favors accuracy and skill, making it a strong choice for experienced players.
- Agni Raagam: Indus introduces Agni Raagam, a vigilante warrior inspired by Kathakali, created in collaboration with Kerala’s Indie-Rock band, Thaikkudam Bridge. This character reflects the expressive and storytelling traditions of the art form while blending past and future.
- Rebirth Royale: The update introduces Rebirth Royale, a squad-only unranked mode featuring the 3SPAWN respawn system, allowing players up to three chances to re-enter the battle. When players eject, a "Respawn ON" notification appears, indicating their respawn opportunities. Upon elimination, a "BACK IN ACTION" screen displays a cooldown timer that increases with each respawn—10 seconds for the first, 15 seconds for the second, and 20 seconds for the third. Once the timer expires, players skydive back into the fight, aiming to recover their loot from their death box. The 3SPAWN system is currently in the experimental phase and is exclusive to Rebirth Royale, with no plans for implementation in other modes at this time.
- Season 3 Royale Pass: The Season 3 Battle Pass, Justice Reborn, introduces a fresh set of rewards for players to unlock as they progress. This update brings a mix of new avatars, weapons, and vehicle skins, along with various collectibles. Players can earn avatars like Patrol Duty, Space Cadet, and Agni Raagam, while weapon skins include Polizei, Rangrez, Rangbaaz, and Interceptor. For vehicles, skins such as Enforcer, Kathak Rider, and Skullrush add a unique flair. Additional rewards include stickers, dive trails, emotes, and portraits, giving players more ways to personalize their experience.