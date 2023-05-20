close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Instagram likely to launch Twitter-like micro-blogging app by June end

"Create with text and attach links, photos and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans and other creators. Bring your fans with you"

IANS New Delhi
Instagram likely to launch Twitter-like micro-blogging app by June end

2 min read Last Updated : May 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Meta-owned Instagram is set to take on Elon Musk-run Twitter with a similar micro-blogging text platform that is likely to be launched by the end of June.

The Twitter-like platform, "Instagram's new text-based app for conversations" is apparently codenamed P92 or Barcelona, according to Lia Haberman, who shared the news in her ICYMI Substack newsletter.

"Say more with Instagram's new text-based app for conversations. Talk directly with your audience and peers," according to the new app description.

"Create with text and attach links, photos and videos. Engage with likes and replies to deepen connections with friends, fans and other creators. Bring your fans with you," it reads.

The app looks like a mix of Instagram and Twitter.

"Soon, our app will be compatible with certain other apps like Mastodon," according to the information.

Also Read

Elon Musk credits father for teaching 'physics, engineering & construction'

Twitter not on track of bankruptcy, but isn't fully secure yet: Elon Musk

After Musk's takeover, Twitter alternative Hive sees surge in new users

Elon Musk to speed up Twitter upload time, live video top priority

IT rule tweaks, Musk's snap at Twitter, social media hits reset in 2022

Govt plans action against Google after antitrust breaches: Chandrasekhar

Apple prohibits use of AI tools including ChatGPT for its employees

Google-owned YouTube to introduce 30-second non-skip ads to TVs: Report

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Microsoft Bing in phones

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

The app will be "equip you with settings to control who can reply to you and mention your account".

"Accounts you've blocked carry over from Instagram, and we're enforcing the same Community Guidelines to help ensure everyone interacts safely and authentically," according to the description.

Users on these other apps will be able to search for, follow and interact with your profile and content if you're public, or if you're private and approve them as followers.

Instagram's new atext-based app' could let you create Twitter-like posts on a timeline.

--IANS

na/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Instagram Twitter Social media apps

First Published: May 20 2023 | 11:35 AM IST

Govt plans action against Google after antitrust breaches: Chandrasekhar

Rajeev Chandrasekhar
3 min read

Apple prohibits use of AI tools including ChatGPT for its employees

Apple Inc, Apple
2 min read

Google-owned YouTube to introduce 30-second non-skip ads to TVs: Report

YouTube
2 min read

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Microsoft Bing in phones

Samsung
2 min read

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

Rs 2,000 note withdrawn from circulation, to remain legal tender

Dearness allowance hiked to 28% for govt staff, 10 million to benefit
4 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 currency notes: Here's all you need to know

Rupee, Indian Rupee, Indian currency
2 min read

RBI withdraws Rs 2,000 notes from circulation, to remain legal tender

note
5 min read

No TCS on overseas payment via international credit, debit cards: FinMin

taxes, tax, taxing, audit
1 min read

RBI to transfer Rs 87,416 crore to Centre as surplus for the year 2022-23

Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon