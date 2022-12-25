JUST IN
India-focused funds sitting on highest-ever unallocated corpus of $12.8 bn
Indian smartwatch players gear up to beat Chinese, global rivals in 2023
Twitter didn't remove suicide prevention tool, it is fake news: Elon Musk
EV makers optimistic about delivering fire-proof experience to riders
Funding winter for start-ups may last another 12 to 18 months: Flipkart CEO
Maruti Suzuki expects sales of vehicles with auto gear to rise in 2023
Piramal Realty eyes Rs 2,200 cr sales bookings in FY23, up over 40% YoY
Akasa Air set to launch two flights to Mumbai, Bengaluru from Lucknow today
Siemens, India to make 1,200 horsepower electric locomotives for railways
Venugopal Dhoot helped Deepak Kochhar get 95% share of NRL, alleges CBI
You are here: Home » Companies » News
India-focused funds sitting on highest-ever unallocated corpus of $12.8 bn
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Twitter not on track of bankruptcy, but isn't fully secure yet: Elon Musk

Responding to a Twitter user, Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social Media

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Elon Musk
Photo: Bloomberg

Responding to a Twitter user, Elon Musk has said that the microblogging platform is not going bankrupt but is not secure yet.

Farzad Mesbahi, a YouTuber who covers future technologies, tweeted: "On today's All In podcast @elonmusk says, We've gotten the expenses (of Twitter) under control, so the company isn't on the fast lane of Bankruptcy anymore".

To which Musk replied: "Twitter isn't secure yet, just not in the fast lane to bankruptcy. Still much work to do".

Earlier, Musk in his monetisation drive to save Twitter rolled out Blue tick subscription, which costs $8 per month to purchase on the web or $11 per month via the iOS App Store.

The microblogging platform said that those who initially subscribed on iOS for $2.99 or $4.99/month will need to upgrade their subscription to $8/month on the web or $11/month (or your local pricing) on iOS or lose their subscription.

A few days ago, Musk showed his interest in offering people to invest in Twitter at the original $54.20 per share, at which he acquired the company for $44 billion.

According to news portal Semafor, Musk's money manager Jared Birchall has reached out to potential investors, "offering shares of Twitter at the same price, $54.20, that Musk paid to take the company private in October".

--IANS

shs/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Twitter

First Published: Sun, December 25 2022. 14:53 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.