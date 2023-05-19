close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Samsung not planning to replace Google with Microsoft Bing in phones

Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained more than 1% in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1%

Reuters
Samsung

Samsung

2 min read Last Updated : May 19 2023 | 5:02 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Samsung Electronics will not change the default search engine on its smartphones from Google to Microsoft Corp's Bing any time soon, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
Shares of Google-parent Alphabet Inc gained more than 1% in premarket trading. Microsoft shares were down about 1%.
 
Samsung has suspended an internal review that explored replacing Google with Bing on its web-browsing app, which comes pre-installed on the company's smartphones, according to the report.
 
Google, Samsung and Microsoft did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.
 
A sizable part of the revenue earned by search-engine companies comes from their long-term partnerships with phone makers such as Apple Inc and Xiaomi.
 
Google earns an estimated $3 billion in annual revenue from the Samsung contract, according to an April 16 report by the New York Times.
 

Also Read

Google may lose search on Samsung devices to Microsoft Bing: Report

Microsoft adds AI-powered Bing to SwiftKey keyboard app for Android, iPhone

Microsoft Bing AI Copilot: Multimodal input, plug-ins and more in the works

Tesla chief Elon Musk threatens to sue Microsoft for using data 'illegally'

GPT-4: Bing to Word and Excel, AI is changing Microsoft platform experience

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

Apple releases iOS 16.5 software update with sports tab in its news app

Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos at this time

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

What's new on YouTube: More ads, including a 30 sec long unskippable on TVs

Samsung considering a potential shift to Bing was first reported last month and had weighed on Alphabet's shares at the time.
 
The integration of OpenAI's artificial intelligence technology into Microsoft-owned Bing has driven people to the little-used search engine and helped it compete better with market leader Google in page visits growth, according to data from analytics firm Similarweb.
 
(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)
Topics : Samsung Google Samsung Electronics Microsoft Corporation Microsoft Bing

First Published: May 19 2023 | 5:02 PM IST

India approves relaunch of Krafton's mobile game BGMI after 10-months ban

Battlegrounds Mobile game India, BGMI
2 min read

Apple releases iOS 16.5 software update with sports tab in its news app

Apple
2 min read

Google won't delete inactive YouTube accounts with videos at this time

Image
2 min read

Apple rolls out iOS 16.5 for iPhones: What's new, how-to install, and more

iPhone 14
2 min read

Xiaomi launches Redmi A2 series smartphones at Rs 5,999 onwards: Details

Redmi A2
2 min read
Premium

EV subsidies flawed and unfeasible, says Bajaj Auto MD Rajiv Bajaj

Rajiv Bajaj, managing director (MD) at Bajaj Auto
2 min read

Tata Elxsi Q4 results: Consolidated net profit rises 26% to Rs 202 cr

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Sensex ends 298 pts up, Nifty reclaims 18,200 led by Adani, auto, IT stocks

sensex, BSE
2 min read
Premium

Electric scooter companies divided on impact of FAME II subsidy cutback

electric scooters
4 min read
Premium

Centre unlikely to undertake any new PSU disinvestment in 2023-24

Divestment, privatisation, stake sale, disinvestment
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon