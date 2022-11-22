After Musk's takeover, Twitter alternative Hive sees surge in new users

JUST IN
World's most-crucial fuel diesel heads for shortage touching everything
Twitter alternative Hive has seen a boost in new sign-ups since users started switching to other social media platforms after Elon Musk's takeover of the micro-blogging platform.

Topics
Twitter | Elon Musk | Social media apps

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Due to the ongoing deterioration of the situation at Twitter, Hive is currently ranked among the top 20 in the US App Store, reports TechCrunch.

Founded in 2019 by Kassandra Pop, Hive is not a Twitter clone but a Generation Z-focused social platform which combines ideas from many other social-media applications, including Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and even MySpace.

The platform allows users to browse their interests across a range of topic-based communities, like Science, Tech, Cars, Music, Fashion, Gaming, and many others.

Additionally, it allows users to like, comment and repost the shared content, just like other platforms.

Former Twitter users seeking a new home are likely to feel more at ease with Hive because of the application's simple and familiar set of navigation options.

It features tabs for accessing the profile, the main timeline or feed, a "Discover" section for browsing the social network, and a tab for notifications.

Hive gives users the option to pay to unlock extra slots on their profile which allows them to display more of their favourite music.

The second slot costs $0.99, and the third or fourth are priced at $1.99, the report said.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 12:59 IST

