Instagram's Map feature debuts in India: What is it, how it works, and more

Instagram's Map feature debuts in India: What is it, how it works, and more

Instagram has introduced its Map feature in India, adding new privacy indicators, clearer location-sharing controls, and tools for exploring local content

Sweta Kumari New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Instagram has rolled out its Map feature in India, giving users a new way to connect with friends and discover local posts, reels, and stories. With this update, users can choose to share their last active location with selected friends while also browsing an interactive map view of location-tagged content. Location sharing can be turned off at any time. First unveiled in August, the feature is now expanding to Indian users.

Instagram Map feature: Details

The Map allows users to view posts, reels, and stories from friends and creators tagged at specific places. It can be used to check out nearby cafes, track travel updates from friends, or explore trending locations across a city.
 
 
In its blog post, Instagram noted: “No matter how you use the map, you and your friends have a new, lightweight way to connect with each other.”
 
Location indicators
 
To make location-sharing status clearer, Instagram has introduced a persistent indicator at the top of the Map, displaying whether a user’s location is active or if device location services are turned off. Users will also see a reminder below their profile photo in the Notes tray if location sharing has been disabled. 

Location tagging vs location sharing
 
Instagram is also addressing confusion between tagging locations and sharing live locations. Previously, some users assumed that tagging a post meant their live location was visible. To clarify, Instagram has removed profile photos from tagged content within the Map view and added a reminder that tagged content does not represent live location sharing.
 
Additionally, when a user tags a location in a story, reel, or post, Instagram will now show a preview of how it will look on the Map, offering greater control over how location tags are displayed. 
 
Location privacy
 
Users can adjust Map settings anytime — including turning location sharing on or off and choosing which friends can see their location. To maintain privacy, location sharing is limited to mutual followers only.
 
When enabled, a user’s location updates each time they open Instagram and disappears after 24 hours unless they reopen the app. Location-sharing status is shown with three icons:
  • Blue arrow: Location sharing is enabled
  • Red dot: Location sharing is off
  • Orange triangle: Location permissions need to be granted
 

Topics : Tech News Instagram Social media apps Social Media

First Published: Oct 06 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

