iOS 18.2: Apple iPhone 16 series to debut without advanced AI features

Advanced Apple Intelligence features such as Genmoji and Image Playground app might come to iPhones with iOS 18.2 update later this year or early next year

Harsh Shivam
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 2:12 PM IST

The iPhone 16 series will be launching today, but without advanced Apple Intelligence features. While select artificial intelligence (AI) features are expected to roll out next month, more advanced generative AI tools, such as Genmoji for AI-generated emojis and Image Playground for image generation, are expected to arrive with the iOS 18.2 update either in December or early next year.

iOS 18.2: What to expect

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple will delay the release of its new image-generation features to iOS 18.2, which is expected in December. Apple’s image generation tools include a new Image Playground app and the Genmoji feature. Additionally, Apple may integrate OpenAI’s ChatGPT into its virtual assistant Siri with the iOS 18.2 update.
Image Playground app

Image Playground is a dedicated app for iPhones that will allow users to generate images using text input. According to the preview shown by the company at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), the app will let users select various aspects of the generated image, such as themes, costumes, places, and more. While it will be a separate app, Image Playground will be integrated into the iOS, enabling users to generate images in other apps, such as Notes.

Genmoji

The Genmoji feature will allow users to generate custom emojis within the Messages app directly from the keyboard. Users will describe the emoji they want Apple Intelligence to create, and the AI will generate previews based on the input. Users can then select and send the custom emoji in a conversation. Additionally, users will have the ability to use pictures from the Photos app to generate custom emojis.
ChatGPT integration

At the WWDC 2024, Apple announced that iPhone’s virtual assistant Siri will receive advanced AI capabilities with the integration of OpenAI’s ChatGPT. Once available, users will be able to request Siri to send queries to ChatGPT. Additionally, ChatGPT will be integrated across the system, allowing users to get responses from the chatbot in native apps like Mail, Notes, and more.

Topics : Apple Apple iOS iPhone

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 2:11 PM IST

