PUBG 37.1 update: Krafton to bolster game security with anti-cheat tech

PUBG is set to roll out a security update in August with version 37.1, aimed at combating increasingly sophisticated cheating methods. According to South Korean video game publisher Krafton, this new kernel-level anti-cheat system has been internally tested and promises stronger detection of abnormal activity at the operating system level. As per an official press release from the company, this system will remove offending players in real time, issue bans, and enhance existing security measures, forming a key part of PUBG’s 2025 Anti-Cheat Roadmap.
Notably, this anti-cheat measure comes just months after PUBG Mobile issued a massive ban wave between April 25 to May 1. As per PUBG Mobile’s post on X, 315,940 accounts got permanently suspended, and 11,344 devices received hardware bans.
PUBG 37.1 update: What to expect
With PUBG update 37.1, expected to launch this week, Krafton will include a strengthened kernel-level security feature capable of detecting cheats that attempt to hide or launch before anti-cheat systems are activated. If detected, the player will be immediately removed from the match and banned.
The update also adds a warning notification when PUBG is launched alongside another game client that uses its own security software, as this may cause conflicts between anti-cheat modules.
Krafton also talked about unexpected issues during launch and while playing the game by saying: “If PUBG’s new anti-cheat feature and another external security solution run at the same time, system conflicts or unexpected behavior may occur. This is not due to any flaw in PUBG’s security system itself, but rather a normal interaction between different security programs. Each security application inspects system memory and processes in its own way, so running two or more game clients simultaneously can cause their anti-cheat modules to clash or interfere with one another, potentially causing unexpected issues during launch or gameplay.”
How anti-cheat system will work
The enhanced system scans for suspicious code patterns in the PC’s kernel as soon as the PUBG client is launched. This scan operates only while the game is running and shuts down completely once the client is closed, ensuring targeted security monitoring without affecting other system operations.
PUBG confirmed the system is part of its broader anti-cheat efforts for 2025, aimed at improving detection technology and reducing the impact of illegal software on gameplay. The anti-cheat team stated it will continue updating security measures and responding to emerging threats to maintain fair play for all users.