iPhone Duo pre-orders begin at 5:30 pm, starts at Rs 2.99 lakh: Hands-on

Apple iPhone Duo, will be available for pre-order in India from 5:30 pm on October 16. The device will be available from October 23, with prices starting at Rs 299,900. The iPhone Duo was unveiled at the company’s September 9 ‘Surprise and Shine’ event, marking its entry into the foldable smartphone segment. The device has a 5.4-inch outer display that unfolds into a 7.6-inch inner screen.

iPhone Duo: Price and storage variants

iPhone Duo 256GB: Rs 299,900

iPhone Duo 512GB: Rs 324,900

iPhone Duo 1TB: Rs 374,900

iPhone Duo 2TB: Rs 449,900

iPhone Duo: Launch offers

No-cost EMI: Up to 12 months on select bank cards.

Bank cashback: Up to Rs 7,000 on eligible American Express, Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards.

Apple Trade In: Up to Rs 81,500 on eligible devices, depending on condition.

Entertainment subscriptions: Three months of free Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade.

iPhone Duo: Details

The iPhone Duo has a 5.4-inch outer Super Retina XDR display and a 7.6-inch inner Super Retina XDR display. Both displays support ProMotion, Always-On and up to 3,000 nits of outdoor brightness. A nano-texture finish on the inner display is designed to reduce glare, reflections and the visibility of the crease. The inner FaceTime camera sits underneath the display.

The phone uses a Grade 5 titanium construction, Ceramic Shield on the back and Ceramic Shield 2 on the front, along with an IP68 rating for dust and water ingress resistance. TouchID is built into the side button.

Apple has redesigned iOS 27 for the foldable, with the interface adapting as the phone is opened, closed or held at different angles. Split View allows two apps to run side by side, while users can also save pairs of apps for quick access.

The iPhone Duo uses the A20 Pro chip, a custom vapour chamber and a dual-battery design. Apple claims up to 31 hours of video playback on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer display. It can charge to 50 per cent in around 20 minutes.

The camera system includes a 48MP Fusion Main camera with integrated 2x telephoto and a 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera. Smart Take uses on-device AI to automatically capture a photo when the subjects are properly framed. The foldable design also allows users to preview photos on the outer display while using the rear cameras for selfies. Video recording goes up to 4K at 120 frames per second (fps) with Dolby Vision.

ALSO READ: AI agents accessed Indian firms' records without authorisation: Cert-In The phone is eSIM-only worldwide and includes Apple's C2 modem, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6 and Thread. Apple will add support for Apple Pencil with USB-C on both displays later this year.

Apple iPhone Duo: Specifications

Display (inner): 7.6-inch Super Retina XDR folding display with nano-texture

Display (outer): 5.4-inch Super Retina XDR display

Processor: Apple A20 Pro chip

Rear camera: 48MP Fusion Main camera with integrated 2x telephoto and 48MP Fusion Ultra Wide camera

Frame and hinge cover: Grade 5 titanium

Screen protection: Ceramic Shield 2 on the front and Ceramic Shield on the back

Cooling system: Vapour cooling

Battery: Dual-battery system

Video playback: Up to 31 hours on the inner display and up to 44 hours on the outer display

SIM: eSIM-only worldwide

Water and dust resistance: IP68

Biometrics: Touch ID integrated into the side button

Operating system: iOS 27

Apple iPhone Duo: Hands-on