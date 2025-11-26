Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ChatGPT not to blame in teen suicide: OpenAI defends crisis response

ChatGPT not to blame in teen suicide: OpenAI defends crisis response

Lawyers for OpenAI said that ChatGPT directed Raine to connect with "crisis resources and trusted individuals more than 100 times"

ChatGPT

The lawsuit includes claims for wrongful death, product liability and negligence (Photo: Reuters)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 8:32 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rachel Metz
 
OpenAI defended itself against a lawsuit accusing ChatGPT of coaching a 16-year-old to kill himself, saying the chatbot directed the teenager to seek help more than 100 times. 
In a court filing Tuesday, the artificial intelligence startup called the death of California high school student Adam Raine “a tragedy” and said a “full reading of his chat history shows that his death, while devastating, was not caused by ChatGPT.” 
 
Raine told the chatbot that “for several years before he ever used ChatGPT, he exhibited multiple significant risk factors for self-harm, including, among others, recurring suicidal thoughts and ideations,” according to the filing in San Francisco Superior Court.
 
 
Lawyers for OpenAI said that ChatGPT directed Raine to connect with “crisis resources and trusted individuals more than 100 times.” In the weeks and days before his death, Raine “told ChatGPT that he repeatedly reached out to people, including trusted persons in his life, with cries for help, which he said were ignored,” according to the filing.

Also Read

OpenAI

OpenAI launches shopping research feature to power product discovery

Tech Wrap November 25

Tech Wrap Nov 25: Oakley Meta HSTN glasses, OnePlus 15R, ChatGPT Shopping

OpenAI

OpenAI now prototyping its first AI device, launch in 'less than 2 years'

Google

Google-parent Alphabet nears $4 trn mark: What drove its valuation?

Shopping Research in ChatGPT

OpenAI's ChatGPT now offers Shopping Research: Here is how it works

 
In August, Raine’s family sued OpenAI and its chief executive officer, Sam Altman, over his death, alleging that ChatGPT guided the teenager through the process of tying a noose and offered to help him write a suicide note. In the wake of the suit, the company announced a slew of changes to ChatGPT, including controls that let parents limit the ways teenagers use the chatbot and receive alerts if it determines a teenager may be in distress.
 
In a statement, Raine family attorney Jay Edelson called OpenAI’s filing “disturbing,” saying the company “tries to find fault in everyone else, including, amazingly, by arguing that Adam himself violated its terms and conditions by engaging with ChatGPT in the very way it was programmed to act.”
 
The lawsuit includes claims for wrongful death, product liability and negligence.
 
The case is Raine v. OpenAI Inc., CGC25628528, California Superior Court, San Francisco County.

More From This Section

WhatsApp

WhatsApp, Meta can redact confidential info from judgment, says NCLAT

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)

WhatsApp reportedly brings multi-account support to iOS after Android debut

Windows 11

Microsoft tests faster File Explorer launch on Windows with background load

YouTube Music's 2025 Recap

YouTube Music 2025 Recap arrives with AI chat for personalised insights

Google's one-tap media device transfer

Google tests one-tap media transfers for Android: What is it, how it works

Topics : OpenAI ChatGPT Suicide suicides Chatbot

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon