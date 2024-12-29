Business Standard

Sunday, December 29, 2024 | 08:17 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / ISRO to launch satellites to demonstrate docking, undocking of spacecraft

ISRO to launch satellites to demonstrate docking, undocking of spacecraft

Only the US, Russia and China have mastered space docking technologies

ISRO

ISRO (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 29 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ISRO is set to launch two satellites on Monday night from the Sriharikota spaceport to demonstrate docking and undocking of spacecraft in orbit, which will make India the fourth country in the world to achieve the feat.

The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) warhorse rocket Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) will place the two satellites -- SDX01 and SDX02 -- in a 476-km circular orbit and attempt the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDEx) in the first week of January, the space agency officials said.

"This mission will mark India's entry into the exclusive league of nations capable of mastering space docking," Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said.

 

The SpaDEx mission is expected to be a stepping stone for India's future endeavours in space exploration which include getting rocks and soil from the moon on Earth, the proposed Bharatiya Antariksha Station and landing an astronaut on the lunar surface.

Only the US, Russia and China have mastered space docking technologies.

Also Read

Proba 3 mission, Isro

India's growing space ambitions: List of Isro's major achievements in 2024

Jitendra Singh

Govt planning to send human into deep sea in early 2026: Jitendra Singh

Proba 3 mission, Isro

SpaDeX mission for space docking tech to be launched on Dec 30: Isro

ISRO

ISRO's POEM-4 to test seed germination, debris capture, green fuel in space

Proba 3 mission, Isro

Isro, European Space Agency sign agreement for advancing human spaceflight

"The primary objective of the SpaDeX mission is to develop and demonstrate the technology needed for rendezvous, docking, and undocking of two small spacecraft (SDX01, which is the Chaser, and SDX02, the Target) in a low-Earth circular orbit," an ISRO official said.

The secondary objective of the mission includes demonstration of the transfer of electric power between the docked spacecraft, which is essential for future applications such as in-space robotics; composite spacecraft control and payload operations after undocking.

"This capability is vital for India's lunar and interplanetary missions. Docking technology enables multi-launch missions and supports future human spaceflight," Singh said.

After the demonstration of docking and undocking experiments, the two satellites will continue to orbit the Earth for standalone missions for two years.

The SDX01 satellite is equipped with a High Resolution Camera (HRC) and SDX02 has two payloads -- Miniature Multispectral (MMX) payload and Radiation Monitor (RadMon).

These payloads will provide high-resolution images, natural resource monitoring, vegetation studies and on-orbit radiation environment measurements which have numerous applications, ISRO said.

The PSLV-C60 mission also carries 24 payloads from various ISRO labs, private start-ups and educational institutions for carrying out experiments in space.

These 24 payloads are mounted on the fourth stage of the PSLV rocket which remains in orbit for a few weeks before falling back on the Earth.

PS4-Orbital Experiment Module (POEM) provides an opportunity for the scientific community to carry out certain in-orbit microgravity experiments for an extended duration of up to three months using the platform, which otherwise would end up as space debris immediately after the mission objective of injecting the primary payloads of the mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SaaS

IIMs develop framework for SaaS adoption in capital markets, banking sector

The number of companies worldwide that are “fully modernised” and follow processes based on artificial intelligence (AI) has increased from 9 per cent in 2023 to 16 per cent this year, according to a survey by Accenture. India's share tripled from 8

AI moves beyond hype to reality at scale, set to deliver biz value by 2025

Tech Wrap December 27

Tech wrap Dec 27: Lava Yuva 2 launched, Redmi 14C, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

New OnePlus Pad

New OnePlus Pad launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity chip: Details

Redmi 14 C

Xiaomi launching Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on Jan 6: Expected specifications

Topics : ISRO Isro satellite launches ISRO satellite

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 29 2024 | 8:14 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodaySouth Korea Plane Crash Dr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEAir Quality in DelhiIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon