Business Standard

Friday, December 27, 2024 | 08:05 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Tech wrap Dec 27: Lava Yuva 2 launched, Redmi 14C, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Tech wrap Dec 27: Lava Yuva 2 launched, Redmi 14C, Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

Lava Yuva 2 5G launched. Redmi 14C 5G launching on Jan 6. Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 at Galaxy Unpacked. Circle to Search on Nothing Phone. OnePlus Pad in China

Tech Wrap December 27

Tech Wrap December 27

BS Tech New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 27 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
Indian brand Lava has introduced the Yuva 2 5G smartphone, featuring a backlight design that flashes for calls and notifications. The phone is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset and includes a punch-hole display and a dual-camera system with AI-enhanced imaging capabilities.
   
Xiaomi has announced the launch of its Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on January 6, 2025. Through a post on X (formerly Twitter), Redmi India shared the news about its upcoming 5G device. The product page for the Redmi 14C 5G is now live on the company’s website, showcasing the design and revealing key specifications.
 
 

Also Read

Lava Blaze Duo

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with dual-display design goes on sale: Price, offers

Lava Blaze Duo

Lava Blaze Duo 5G with Agni 3-like dual-display design launched: Details

Top five gadgets with novel design

Tech recap 2024: Earbuds to smartphones, top five gadgets with novel design

Tech Wrap November 28

Tech wrap Nov 28: Lava Yuva 4 launched, Redmi K80 series, Black Friday sale

Lava Yuva 4

Lava launches Yuva 4 budget smartphone at Rs 6,999 onwards: Specifications

 
Samsung is expected to preview its second-generation Galaxy Ring and new smart glasses resembling Ray-Ban Meta Glasses at the Galaxy Unpacked event on January 22, 2025. While the Galaxy S25 series smartphones are anticipated to be the main highlight, reports suggest additional devices like the Galaxy Ring 2, updated smart glasses, and the Project Moohan XR headset may also be showcased.
   
Following the release of its Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.0 earlier this month, the British tech company Nothing announced that some of its smartphones now support Google’s Circle to Search gesture feature.
   
OnePlus has introduced a new model of its OnePlus Pad in China. Unlike previous iterations powered by Qualcomm processors, this version comes equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. It also features a 2.8K LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate.
   
YouTube is reportedly experimenting with a new "Play Something" feature for its mobile app, enabling users to watch suggested videos through a floating action button. This feature is currently available in the beta version of the YouTube Android app, according to a report by 9To5Google.
   
India is projected to become Apple’s third-largest market, following the US and China, by 2026. A report by The Economic Times indicates that local sales could grow by up to 20% in the coming year.
   
Imagine analyzing your selfie to discover a number representing your biological age—how your body feels compared to your chronological age. This intriguing concept, called ‘face age,’ is gaining momentum in medical research, where AI is being employed to detect aging signs through facial analysis.
   
Flagship smartphones often push the boundaries of technology with innovative hardware. In 2024, the integration of AI and unique foldable displays highlighted the growing importance of software optimization alongside hardware advancements. These devices stood out for elevating user experiences through cutting-edge features.

More From This Section

New OnePlus Pad

New OnePlus Pad launched in China with MediaTek Dimensity chip: Details

Redmi 14 C

Xiaomi launching Redmi 14C 5G smartphone on Jan 6: Expected specifications

Photo: WSJ

What is 'face age'? Can this novel AI-tool help fight diseases like cancer?

youtube

YouTube working on 'Play Something' feature for mobile app: What is it

Galaxy Ring, Samsung Project Moohan headset, Ray-Ban Meta glasses

Samsung to preview Galaxy Ring 2, smart glasses at S25 series launch event

Topics : Samsung Lava Redmi

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 27 2024 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Manmohan Singh ResumeStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayDr. Manmohan Singh Passed AwayLatest News LIVEManmohan Singh Death Live UpdatesIND vs AUS 4th Test Day 2 LIVE IPO Calendar IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon