Krafton India announces BGMI Lite launch in India by end of 2026: Details

Krafton India has announced that the BGMI Lite game will launch in India by the end of 2026, marking a new addition to the Battlegrounds Mobile India franchise . According to the company, the lighter version will give players another way to engage with the BGMI experience and is focused at expanding access to a wider community of players in the country. More details about gameplay, features and device requirements are yet to be announced.

BGMI Lite: Details

According to Krafton India , BGMI Lite is part of its efforts to expand the BGMI experience and reach more players across India. In an official announcement, the company said, “BGMI Lite is coming soon to India, marking the next chapter in the evolution of the BGMI experience.”

The company has confirmed that the game is scheduled to launch by the end of 2026, but has not provided an exact release date. Krafton India said, “Further details about the game, including its features and gameplay experience, will be announced closer to launch.”

The announcement does not provide details about the technical specifications of BGMI Lite. Krafton India has not confirmed the minimum RAM or processor requirements, expected download size, supported smartphones or whether the Lite version will include any gameplay differences from the standard BGMI title.

However, IGN reported that BGMI Lite will bring a “lighter version of the battle royale to budget devices”, potentially allowing the franchise to reach users with entry-level or older smartphones.

For existing BGMI players, the new title could offer an alternative way to access the franchise, while its positioning as a lighter version could potentially expand the game's reach among users whose devices may not be able to run more demanding mobile games smoothly. Krafton also added that BGMI has surpassed 260 million downloads in India.

The announcement follows the rollout of BGMI’s 5th Anniversary Edition 4.5 update. To mark the milestone, KRAFTON India also released a set of limited-time redeem codes, giving players access to complimentary in-game rewards, including skins, outfits, UC (Unknown Cash) and other items.