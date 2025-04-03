Thursday, April 03, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lenovo's new Legion tablet may get flagship-grade chip: What to expect

Lenovo is expected to launch a new high-end gaming tablet this year, powered by Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite System on Chip (SoC)

Sweta Kumari
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Chinese electronics brand Lenovo is reportedly planning to launch a new Legion-series gaming tablet. According to a report by Gadgets360, the tablet will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip and will have a bigger battery than its predecessor. As a gaming-focused device, the anticipated tablet will likely have an LCD display with an “ultra-high” refresh rate.   
 

New Lenovo Legion tablet: What to expect

 
The expected Legion gaming tablet will likely be an upgraded version of the Legion Y700 (2025) tablet, which launched in China last year. The next-generation model is expected to use a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, replacing the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip from the Legion Y700 (2025). The tablet is expected to be thinner than the current model and have a larger battery. For comparison, the Legion Y700 (2025) model has a 6,550mAh battery, weighs 350g, and is 7.79mm thick.   
 
 
According to the report, the tablet may come with dual X-axis haptic motors and feature a dual speaker system. The device is expected to have an 8.8-inch LCD display with an “ultra-high” refresh rate, likely 165 Hz in gaming mode. Similar to the current model, the tablet might be offered with 16GB RAM and up to 512GB storage.     ALSO READ | Nintendo Direct: Here are all new games coming to Switch, Switch 2 consoles
 
Lenovo is expected to launch the anticipated device in the second quarter of 2025. However, it is not known if the device will launch in regions outside China. Lenovo could also decide to drop the Legion branding at the time of launch.

Topics : Lenovo Tablets Gaming

